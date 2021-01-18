IND USA
Brisbane Test - Tomorrow it will be about bowling in good areas: Smith
Australia's batsman Steve Smith looks on as India's Shardul Thakur bowls on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane.(AFP)
Brisbane Test - Tomorrow it will be about bowling in good areas: Smith

India vs Australia: Rain ensured India couldn't make any progress in their chase and with more rain predicted for the final day, Australia batsman Steve Smith believes the Aussie bowlers need to be patient and bowl in good areas.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:58 PM IST

Australia's tailenders ensured the home team set India a target in excess of 300 runs on the fourth day of the decisive Brisbane Test even as India's inexperienced bowling attack exposed the frailties of Australia's batting yet again.

Rain ensured India couldn't make any progress in their chase and with more rain predicted for the final day, Australia batsman Steve Smith believes the Aussie bowlers need to be patient and bowl in good areas.

India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights

"I think the game is in a nice place for us. I think the wicket has started to play a few tricks today, couple of balls shot up," Smith said at the virtual post-day press conference, facilitated by official broadcasters Sony Networks.

"So, tomorrow it is just going to be about bowling (in) good areas and letting the natural variation of the day five wicket sort of do its work and hopefully we can hold on to all the chances," he added.

The rain factor is also going to be a crucial one on the final day but Smith would rather focus on controllables.

"Who knows? That is a tough question."

ALSO READ - 'Tula parat manla': Virat Kohli tweets in Marathi for Shardul Thakur, Sanjay Manjrekar explains story behind it

He said the Australian bowlers should remain patient and not go searching for too much.

"The Indian players have obviously batted well. Obviously in Sydney, it was 130 (overs) or something, obviously it is a different wicket to that. But for us it is just being patient, not searching too much, bowling good areas and just letting it happen," the prolific batsman stressed.

"I think the more you sort of go searching for on these kind of tracks, then you probably don't get the reward. So, it is just about hitting good areas consistently and letting the natural variation of the wicket take its course," he reiterated.

India, after conceding a 33-run first innings lead, bundled out Australia for 294, with pacers Mohammed Siraj (5/73) and Shardul Thakur (4/61) doing the bulk of the damage.

"...it is going to be an interesting final day and boys are excited about tomorrow," the mainstay said.

Smith, who top-scored with a vital 55 in the second essay, evaded a question on whether Australia could have declared early.

"...it is hard to know obviously with the rain coming, we are certainly not weatherman and don't know that it is coming, so you have to play the game as you sort of see it as well, so I don't know," he said.

There was a slight worry for the hosts as premier paceman Mitchel Starc seemed to have had an issue with his hamstring. Smith said the left arm paceman will be assessed.

"I am not sure (about it), to be honest with you. Like, I saw the same thing, walking back, (Mitchell) grabbing at his right hamstring.

"I'm sure he'll get assessed by the medical staff and one thing I know about Mitchell is he's tough and he's played through some injuries before and got the job done, so he will be hopefully good to go tomorrow," said Smith.

Smith also said that the role of experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon, will be crucial.

"...there is nice little crack I think, forming outside the right-hander's off-stump, he (Lyon) will probably be looking to sort of aim at...so I think if he hits good areas consistently tomorrow, there is certainly no reason why he can't create some chances on day five," the 31-year-old said.

(With PTI inputs)


india vs australia 2020 india vs australia steve smith
