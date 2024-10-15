‘Bumrah hasn’t captained much…': Rohit Sharma bypasses reports of his unavailability for first Australia Test

India captain Rohit Sharma bypassed the question of his reported unavailability for either of the first two Tests against Australia later this year but he did give enough indication that if it indeed comes to that, then Jasprit Bumrah will be the ideal man to lead India in his absence. India's captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and others (PTI)

“Look, Bumrah has played a lot of cricket. I've played a lot of cricket with him. He understands the game pretty well. He's got a good head on his shoulder. When you talk to him, he understands the game,” Rohit told reporters during his pre-match press meet after rain hampered India’s training session.

India did not name a vice-captain in their last two home series against England and Bangladesh but for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand, Bumrah was back as the vice-captain. Interestingly, the development came a day after reports of regular captain's likely unavailability for the first or the second Test in Australia started doing the rounds.

"There isn't any complete clarity about the situation. It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in coming days," he said.

The 37-year-old Rohit played both the home Tests against Bangladesh. India will next host New Zealand for a three-Test rubber starting October 16.

“Tactically, I can't say much because he has not captained much. He was captain in one Test match and a couple of T20s, I guess,” he added.

‘Bumrah understands what is required as a leader': Rohit

Bumrah had led India in the rescheduled Test against England in 2022 and marshalled the side in the T20I series against Ireland last year.

“He understands what is required. When you are in a situation where you need a leader to step up, I think Bumrah will be one of them. So, over the past, he's always been in our leadership group,” said Rohit.

The 37-year-old said his premier pacer has seamlessly moved to the role of a mentor to the young pacers in the team.

“Whether it is speaking to the bowlers who have just come into the squad, whether it is getting internally with the team to discuss about how to move forward as a team, he's always been part of that leadership group.

“So, it's probably the right thing to just have him around and speak to the bowlers and internally discuss how to take the team forward,” added Rohit.

In case Rohit misses a Test match in Australia, the in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be his cover although Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are also players with enough experience in the opening slot.

Easwaran will also be in Australia with the India A team which he is supposed to lead.