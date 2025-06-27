Bumrah not the only pacer to skip India's net session ahead of 2nd Test, Gambhir's act hints at multiple changes: Report

Team India has hit reset mode in Birmingham ahead of the second Test against England, but as the nets rolled out at Edgbaston, all eyes were firmly on one man: Jasprit Bumrah. While the rest of the squad shook off the Leeds loss with an intense training session, India’s premier pacer was present but notably stayed away from any on-field activity, according to a report from Times of India, keeping the discussion around his workload very much alive. India's Jasprit Bumrah trains before the start of play on day five of the first cricket test match between England and India (AP)

However, Bumrah wasn't the only one absent from the nets. Prasidh Krishna, who took five wickets in the first Test but leaked runs at over 6rpo in both innings, didn't take part in the net session, either. While it has been reported that Bumrah is likely to skip the second Test as part of his workload management, Prasidh's absence from the training session is likely to spark speculations over whether India are eyeing a bowling overhaul for Edgbaston.

Bumrah had bowled a taxing 44 overs in the series opener, and while he remains the standout figure in India's depleted attack, the team management is considering workload balance with an eye on long-term fitness.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who previously stressed that Bumrah would not play more than three Tests in this series, reiterated after the Leeds loss that the pacer’s availability would be decided on a game-by-game basis.

Gambhir's chat with Akash Deep, Arshdeep

Among the pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep caught attention, engaged in lengthy discussions with Gambhir during the session. It had earlier been speculated that the two were in a competition for one spot; however, Prasidh Krishna's potential absence could see Akash Deep and Arshdeep playing in the second Test. For the latter, it will be a Test debut.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad made the most of their return to the nets. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant faced extended spells in the batting session, while Mohammed Siraj spent significant time honing his skills with the bat.

The team’s relaxed demeanour followed a much-needed day off on Thursday, which featured a bonding activity at an adventure park. While the Leeds defeat brought scrutiny, India’s leadership group continues to back the young squad through this transition phase, with emphasis on cohesion and smart management.