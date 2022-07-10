'Bumrah’s 2nd spell…': Ex-India player analyses Rohit Sharma's captaincy during 2nd T20I vs England

Rohit Sharma registered his 16th consecutive win as permanent captain as Team India sealed a series-clinching win against England in the second T20I on Saturday, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Setting a target of 171 runs, India bowled out England for 121 in 17 overs, winning by 49 runs. The Indian bowlers dominated as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also picked two scalps, Hardik Pandya and Harshal Patel took a wicket each. Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel hailed Rohit's 'attacking' captaincy while defending his side's target. The former wicketkeeper also praised the 35-year-old's bowling changes and pointed out some key moments.

"I think the difference is the way Rohit does his captaincy, the way he closes the game. When the game is in his hold, he doesn't let it go. If you look at the bowling changes, we generally don't see Bumrah's second spell in the ninth or tenth over. His other spell is usually during the 12th or 13th over. But he came to bowl in those overs", he said.

Also Read | 'Virat probably won't be there': Jadeja's no-nonsense take on Kohli's place

"If you talk about Yuzvendra Chahal, he bowled four overs and he got wickets. Ravindra Jadeja had to wait because there were two lefties and nobody got any chance in the game."

"Sometimes some captains think that when they are stuck in the game, they take out two overs from a part-time bowler. But Rohit Sharma has an attacking mindset, different than others. If he thinks he can take a wicket here and seal the game, he will do it", he further added.

Initially an unbeaten knock of 46 runs off 29 balls by Ravindra Jadeja helped India reach 170 for eight in 20 overs. The all-rounder smacked five fours during his innings. The visitors will be aiming for a whitewash when they face England in the third and final T20I on Sunday, at Trent Bridge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON