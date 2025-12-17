Cameron Green humbled! IPL's most expensive overseas buy scores silver duck a day after earning INR 25.20 contract

Less than 24 hours after becoming the IPL 2026 mini-auction’s headline act, Cameron Green crashed back to earth with a duck in Australia vs England third Ashes Test. Kolkata Knight Riders had paid INR 25.20 crore for the all-rounder on Tuesday, making him the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history, and the third-highest price overall. Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Cameron Green on the first day of the third Ashes Test(AFP)

Green’s welcome back moment came in the toughest possible setting: the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval. England quick Jofra Archer got him for a two-ball duck, as Green’s attempted flick popped up and Brydon Carse completed a sharp catch at mid-wicket.

A duck, a headline

The contrast was brutal, but also normal cricket logic: auctions sell potential, Test cricket demands execution in the moment. Cameron Green, 26, only recently returned to action after missing the 2025 IPL season following back surgery, and the Ashes is hardly a soft landing.

Australia went to lunch at 94/2 on day one at Adelaide after winning the toss and batting, with England already nicking out Jake Weatherald and Travis Head.

Then came the snap. First ball after lunch, Jofra Archer hit Marnus Labuschagne, suddenly 94/3. That’s when Green walked in, basically straight from the IPL INR 25.20 crore headline mode into Ashes pressure cooker mode.

Green faced two balls. Archer welcomed him with pace and hostility. The first was short, and Green let it go. Next delivery, Archer went fuller on the middle and leg, and Green tried to clip it into the leg side, but the ball didn’t stay down. Carse dived at mid-wicket and pulled off a stunner. A silver duck for the IPL’s costliest buy.

Australia still had plenty happening around him on day one. With Steve Smith ruled out, Usman Khawaja was drafted in and moved down the order, and he responded with a gutsy 82 to steady a wobbling innings. Later, Alex Carey played a stunning knock to provide Australia with solidity.

For KKR, the bigger picture won’t change over two balls in Adelaide: they have invested in a package for an IPL future. Green gets another shot in the match and the narrative can flip just as fast as it formed.