Can Suryakumar Yadav, India be penalised for snubbing handshake post Pakistan win in Asia Cup? What the MCC laws say

The no-handshake saga after the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan is gaining steam, and the controversy shows no signs of dying down. After hitting the match-winning six, Suryakumar Yadav, along with Shivam Dube, rushed to the dressing room, snubbing handshakes with the Pakistan team, led by Salman Ali Agha. This was the first time that a cricket match was played between two teams in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The no-handshake controversy is snowballing(AP)

Post the win, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces as he said that the entire team stands with the Pahalgam victims. Earlier this year, a ghastly terror attack in Kashmir resulted in the loss of 26 lives. Ahead of the Asia Cup tie against Pakistan, there were several calls on social media for the game to be boycotted as it went against the national sentiment.

Hence, it is no surprise that Suryakumar and the rest of Team India decided to avoid customary handshakes after the victory. Now, it must be stated that no exchange of pleasantries after the game broke a long-standing tradition in cricket, and this has resulted in the question being asked: Will Suryakumar Yadav and India be penalised?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already lodged a complaint against Team India's behaviour, and it remains to be seen whether the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), headed by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, takes any action. The PCB has also filed a complaint with the BCCI regarding match referee Andy Pycroft's actions, alleging that he failed to uphold the spirit of cricket.

The MCC Laws clearly define the "spirit of cricket," and the rulebook states that the teams must shake hands after the game. The ICC's Preamble—Spirit of Cricket states, "Respect is central to the Spirit of Cricket. Congratulate the opposition on their successes, and enjoy those of your own team. Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result."

"Cricket is an exciting game that encourages leadership, friendship and teamwork, which brings together people from different nationalities, cultures and religions, especially when played within the Spirit of Cricket," the lawbook adds.

Why did Suryakumar Yadav snub the handshake?

At the post-match press conference, Suryakumar clearly stated that some things are beyond sportsmanship, as he spoke about not going for the handshakes with the Pakistan team. But the question remains: Will the Indian captain be penalised?

It is highly unlikely that Suryakumar and the rest of the Indian team will be penalised for snubbing the handshakes. While the Preamble for the MCC laws does mention shaking hands with the opposition after the game concludes, it is not mandatory by any stretch of the imagination.

The PCB might have filed a complaint against the Indian team's behaviour, but such action is highly unlikely, as the rules of the game don't make it mandatory anywhere to shake hands with the opposition team.

It also needs to be mentioned that match referee Pycroft ensured that both Suryakumar and the Pakistan captain didn't shake hands and exchange team sheets at the toss. Hence, the scope of a fine goes out the window as the referee always brings the final charge.