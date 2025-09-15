PCB swallows pride, punishes top official for mishandling no-handshake controversy: 'Board was dissatisfied with...'

The no-handshake saga following the conclusion of the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan resulted in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspending its Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla. According to a report in A Sports, the top PCB official was removed from his position because of the delay in issuing a formal response to match referee Andy Pycroft's conduct and India's actions. PCB suspends its top official for mishandling the no-handshake saga(AP)

“The board was reportedly dissatisfied with the delay of several hours before a protest was lodged,” the A Sports report stated.

Once India captain Suryakumar Yadav hit the match-winning six, the Indian batters walked off the field without shaking their opponents' hands. The Pakistan contingent, led by captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson, then approached the Indian dressing room, only to see the door shut and no one coming out.

Hesson was left miffed by the entire episode and was seen having a word with the match referee, Andy Pycroft. The PCB sprung into action on Monday morning, first filing a complaint against the Indian team for not showing “sportsman's spirit.”

Later in the day, the PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC against the match referee for mishandling the matter. The board now seeks Pycroft's removal for the remainder of the tournament. According to several reports, the PCB has threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup if the demands are not met.

It must be stated that Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha also didn't shake hands at the toss. The duo avoided eye contact as well. It must be stated that the contest between the two teams was played in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

After the win against Pakistan, Suryakumar dedicated India's win to the Indian Armed Forces, saying his team stands in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 innocent lives were lost.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Suryakumar was asked several questions about snubbing the handshake. He answered simply: “Some things are beyond a sportsman's spirit.”

India thrash Pakistan in Dubai

There was no contest on the field between the two teams as India registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 25 balls to spare as Suryakumar Yadav's team chased the target of 128 in 15.5 overs.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy spun a web, taking six wickets between themselves, restricting Pakistan to 127/9 in the 20 overs.

Kuldeep was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.