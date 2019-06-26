Chris Gayle to retire from international cricket after home series against India

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has announced that he will retire from international cricket after the home Test series against India in August-September. Gayle, who has also captained the Windies in the past, has won two T20 World Cup titles with the Windies. He is also the second-highest run-getter in ODIs for West Indies. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss has been controversial, colourful and a match-winner for his side. He remains the first bloke to hit the opening ball of a Test match for six. He is also the first man to hit 200 in a World Cup game and the only batsman to smack a triple century in Tests, a double-century in ODs as well as centuries in T20Is.

The southpaw has 103 Tests for West Indies and has scored 7214 runs with 15 hundreds. With his announcement, it remains to be seem if he gets a farewell match in this format. He last played in a Test match back in 2014.

However, Chris Gayle is likely to ply his trade in T20 leagues across the format. He is a key player for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League where he became the fastest to 4000 runs. He is also the only batsman to hit 300 sixes in the IPL.

The 39-year-old had last month stated that he would retire after the World Cup but speaking to the media on the eve of the game against India here, the left-hander said he has had a change of mind.

“It’s still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens,” Gayle said when asked about his career which was supposed to end after the World Cup.

When he was asked a specific questions on his plans post World Cup, he did spill the beans.

“My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won’t play the T20s for sure. That’s my plan after the World Cup,” Gayle said. West Indies media manager Philip Spooner later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle’s last in national colours. “Yes, Chris will play his last series against India,” Spooner told PTI.

Also a Test match in Jamaica and good friend and former IPL teammate Virat Kohli in the opposition ranks will be seen as a fitting farewell for cricket’s greatest modern day entertainers.

India’s tour of West Indies comprises three T20 Internationals, three ODIs followed by a couple of Test matches.

There will be two T20 games in Florida on August 3 and 4, followed by a third in Guyana.

The three-match ODI will start in Guyana from August 8, followed by a couple of games in Trinidad. The Tests will take place from August 22 to September 3.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7215 runs at an average of 42.19. In 294 ODI appearances, Gayle put together 10345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1627 runs.

He has two triple hundreds in Test matches, a double hundred in ODIs and also has the distinction of scoring the first hundred in a World T20 game.

The man who calls himself the ‘Universe Boss’ is a fan favourite for his flamboyant stroke-play and is considered a game-changing batsman

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 17:16 IST