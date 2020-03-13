Coronavirus: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson placed in isolation after reporting sore throat

cricket

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 23:51 IST

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was placed under 24-hour isolation after he reported a sore throat after the first ODI against Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground, a report from New Zealand Herald said. In a statement to the Kiwi newspaper, the New Zealand Cricket Board said: “In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24hrs after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI.”

The ODI match between the two teams was placed amid empty stands as the spectators were not allowed to be at SCG as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. As per a statement from NZC, Ferguson was tested for coronavirus and will join the players only after he is cleared to do so.

“Once the Test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined,” it said.

Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first one day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. After New Zealand earlier kept the home side to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dominated the Kiwi batsmen to dismiss the visitors for 187 in the 41st over. Cricket Australia barred spectators from the match in response to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the strange sight of players acknowledging milestones to empty grandstands.

It was also revealed that Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was in quarantine early in the day and had been tested for the virus after feeling unwell. However, he was subsequently cleared of the virus and returned to the ground to rejoin his teammates.