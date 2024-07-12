'I feel bad that cricket gets so much attention': Saina Nehwal says badminton, other sports more physically-demanding

Last month, Team India ended an 11-year drought for an ICC title by triumphing over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados. This long-awaited victory sparked nationwide celebrations, with jubilant fans flooding the streets. In recognition of their achievement, the BCCI announced a substantial prize of INR 125 crore to be distributed among the World Cup-winning team members. Additionally, state governments also declared cash rewards for the players. Badminton player Saina Nehwal (PTI)

However, the gesture from the Maharashtra government to award cash rewards for their state cricketers drew criticism from prominent Indian badminton player Chirag Shetty, who pointed out that athletes from other sports also deserve to be recognised. Adding to this sentiment, fellow shuttler Saina Nehwal expressed her concerns about the disproportionate attention cricket receives compared to other sports.

She emphasised that athletes in various other disciplines are more "tough physically" and deserve similar recognition and support.

“Everyone wants to know what Saina is doing, what wrestlers and boxers are doing, what Neeraj Chopra is doing. Everyone knows these sportspersons, because we have consistently performed and we have been on the newspapers. I did that, I feel it's like a dream that I did it in India, where there isn't even a sporting culture,” Saina said on the Nikhil Simha podcast.

“Sometimes, I feel bad that cricket gets all the attention. The thing about cricket is... if you see badminton, basketball, tennis, and other sports are so tough physically. You don't even have time to pick up the shuttle and serve, you are like... you are breathing so hard. A game like cricket gets so much of attention where I personally believe skill is more important.”

She also observed that criticising cricket would have little impact on its popularity in India, as the sport enjoys an unshakable position in the hearts of the people.

"Even if I say bad things about cricket, cricket will be there, because it is loved by everyone. I love it, but you have to also give that kind of attention to other sports, otherwise, how will India become a sporting nation and how will we compete to beat China to win 60 Olympic medals? There's no way, it will always be cricket."

Nehwal holds the distinction of being the first Indian shuttler to win an Olympic medal, securing bronze in the women’s singles at the 2012 London Games. Additionally, she made history as the first Indian woman to achieve the world's number-one ranking in badminton.