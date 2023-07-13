Cricket returns to the USA: All you need to know about the inaugural season of Major League Cricket 2023

Cricket is set to return to the United States of America, and what better way to celebrate the momentous occasion by brining together some of the biggest stars under one roof. Welcome to the inaugural edition of the USA Major League Cricket – the first-ever global T20 league in the country. The USA has seen some classic global match-ups earlier – such as the Indian cricket team playing in Lauderhill, Florida or the widely celebrated three-match charity series between Sachin's Blasters and Warne's Warriors in 2015. However, the MLC promises to overshadow it as six star-studded teams in Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, San Francisco Unicorns, MI New York, Washington Freedom and Seattle Orcas battle for bragging rights. With less than eight hours to go for the opener between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders, here is all you need to know about the much-anticipated T20 extravaganza. Meet the captains (from left): Moises Henriques, Aaron Finch, Wayne Parnell, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard.(MLC)

No shortage of stars

Superstar players set to take part in MLC include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan, Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, South African internationals Faf du Plessis and David Miller, West Indians Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Australians Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England's Jason Roy and New Zealand's Trent Boult.

Equally exhilarating commentary panel

Major League Cricket announced today a line-up of illustrious announcers from across the globe, bringing a rich range of international cricket experience to give colour to broadcasts showcasing the historic season. The commentary team includes the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (India), one of the greatest batters of all-time, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, former New Zealand international Danny Morrison and former Zimbabwe international Mpumelelo Mbangwa. Experienced announcers Natalie Germanos (South Africa) and Alan Wilkins (Wales) along with rising star Nikhil Uttamchandani (Barbados) complete the line-up.

The format

MLC will feature top-class international talent playing alongside America's best players, with 19 games scheduled to take place. The inaugural season will be played in a round-robin format with the four best performing teams competing in a multi-game playoff and final round to decide a champion, to be crowned on July 30.

Meet the captains and hear what they have to say

Faf du Plessis, Texas Super Kings Captain: The stadium looks beautiful. Walking into the stadium it was amazing to see how much work has gone into getting it ready. The outfield looks green and lush. The pitches were really good and impressive. From that perspective, the tournament is already impressive. I see myself, in 10 or 15 years, coming into American sports and you can see the American feel watching the game of cricket which is unique to anywhere else in the world.”

Aaron Finch, San Francisco Unicorns Captain: "We are blown away about the amount of people that turned up for our fan day. Having the opportunity to speak to young cricketers was brilliant. The ability to grow the game in this part of the world and hopefully fast track the next generation of players to become world class players in these facilities is unbelievable. So I think that is our role for us and this competition."

Moises Henriques, Washington Freedom Captain: "I'm excited to get out there and play. The standard of the international players is amazing but I think what is going to be great for this tournament and country moving forward is the influence on the local talent. If you ask anyone in the world it is the local talent that wins you tournaments in this type of T20 tournament."

Sunil Narine, Los Angeles Knight Riders Captain: "Based on how much cricket has been played here, it will be high quality with all these international players feeding information to the youngsters – it will grow from strength to strength."

Wayne Parnell, Seattle Orcas Captain: "Being in America, it is a land for dreamers. For us as international cricketers in America, it is our duty to promote the game in America and make sure over the next five to 10 years it takes off. A lot of expats play the game, but to get the Americans who were born and bred here, it is vital."

Kieron Pollard, MI New York Captain: "From an MI Perspective, we look at new talent and are able to scout those international players and when we look at it and go around the world in each tournament, the most important people are the domestic talent."

What are domestic wildcards picks?

Major League Cricket's six teams each added a tenth domestic-based player to their rosters following the MLC Domestic Wildcard Draft held on Monday, July 3. The selections provide a further opportunity for domestic players to participate in America's new professional franchise cricket league, taking place from July 13-30 in North Texas and North Carolina All six players drafted have taken part in Minor League Cricket, the leading pathway competition in the United States, with four of the wildcard picks having represented the United States National Team in international play. Here are the six picks

1 Mohammad Mohsin – Texas Super Kings

2 Gajanand Singh – Los Angeles Knight Riders

3 Amila Aponso – San Francisco Unicorns

4 Jasdeep Singh – MI New York

5 Usman Rafiq – Washington Freedom

6 Nisarg Patel – Seattle Orcas

A rousing stars awaits sold-out MLC opener

MLC's highly anticipated Opening Night of its inaugural season is finally here. Tonight's match between the Texas Super Kings and the Los Angeles Knight Riders will kick off a new era of cricket with the launch of America's new professional cricket league. The opening night of Major League Cricket is officially sold out, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness this historic moment in American cricket history. Opening Night will feature a pre-game aerial display, drone show and fireworks. The co-owner of the Texas Super Kings and the Chairman of Hillwood, Ross Perot Jr., will make his way to the pitch to bowl the ceremonial first ball.

