CSK blocked in hunt for Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement as Gujarat Titans refuse deal: Report

Chennai Super Kings' bid to bring Washington Sundar to Chepauk for IPL 2026 has hit a dead end.

Gujarat Titans have turned down CSK’s trade approach for the India all-rounder, shutting the door on a move that was aimed at reshaping Chennai’s spin core after a big transition.

No to the Sundar trade

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Gujarat Titans have rejected CSK’s offer for Sundar, despite serious interest from the five-time champions in signing the Chennai-born off-spinner all-rounder.

The report claims that CSK’s move came at a time when they are close to completing a high-profile swap deal with Rajasthan Royals involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson. With R Ashwin already retired and Jadeja potentially headed out, Chennai were actively exploring Indian spin options to preserve the franchise’s long-standing spin-first identity.

Currently, CSK’s squad features Afghanistan left-arm wrist-spinner, Noor Ahmad, as their only established frontline spinner, considering the Jadeja-Samson swap takes place. That spin roster is pushing them to test the waters for Sundar, which would also have reunited him with Stephen Fleming, under whom he first made a mark as a powerplay specialist at Rising Pune Supergiants.

However, Titans have made it clear that they see Sundar as a key part of their future plans. The franhise bought him for INR 3.2 cr ahead of the 2025 season and used him in only six matches, but his value has since climbed sharply. Over the past year, Sundar has cemented himself as an all-format India cricketer, and his improved power-hitting, highlighted during the T20I series in Australia, has added a new dimension to his profile.

The report underlines that the Titans view him as a multi-phase bowler who can operate in any stage of the innings, and as a batter who offers flexibility with strokes all around the park and the ability to improvise, even having the potential to inflict damage as an opener. Given that combination of skills, the 2022 IPL champions are unwilling to part ways with him.

There was a dip in Sundar’s IPL game with the introduction of the Impact Player rule, with Sunrisers Hyderabad benching him frequently in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Gujarat’s decision to hold on to him now comes at a time when quality Indian spinners are at a premium and most franchises are reluctant to field two overseas spinners because of balance issues.

For CSK, who have historically built their XI around names like Muttiah Muralitharan, R Ashwin, Shadad Jakati, and later Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, and Harbhajan Singh, the collapse of the Sundar trade means they will have to look elsewhere to fill a crucial spin slot at the IPL 2026 auction.