CSK Predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2022: Pressure mounts on Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, desperate CSK seek first win

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a "complete" game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team's self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row. The four-time champions haven't played the cricket they are known for under captain Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

Young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has had a miserable season so far, will need to step up and deliver and also all-rounders Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility.

A buoyant RCB, however, are ticking all the boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much needed runs.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for CSK against RCB:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad was the Orange cap winner last year as he led CSK to their fourth title. It has been a vastly different story this year and while he looked good for his 13-ball 16 against SRH, he is yet to stay in the middle for long and give the batsmen coming after him the freedom to go after the bowlers.

Robin Uthappa: With Gaikwad struggling at the other end, Uthappa's fast starts have often fizzled out and not done much good for CSK. It will be interesting to see if the veteran decides to find a different gear and stay in the middle for a longer period against RCB.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder struck form in CSK's previous match against SRH, scoring 48 off 35 balls, albeit in a losing cause.

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu has had middling returns thus far this season, with his scores reading 15, 27, 13 and 27. His partnership with Moeen was responsible for getting CSK to a respectable total but more is expected of a player of his quality.

Shivam Dube: Dube has been one of the better performers for CSK, although he was dismissed for just three runs against SRH. He scored 49 and 57 in the matches before that.

Ravindra Jadeja: There are questions swirling around the new CSK captain and the pressure seems to have had an effect on his performance. Jadeja provided a valuable 23 off 15 balls against SRH which helped push CSK's score past 150 and his team will need a lot more of those. At the same time, he has only taken one wicket thus far this season which is another worrisome sign for the four-time champions.

MS Dhoni: The veteran wicketkeeper-batter scored a half century in the first match of the season but his bat seems to have gone silent since then. There is also speculation about whether he remains the de-facto leader of the team and this doesn't seem to be helping CSK one bit.

Dwayne Bravo: Bravo has taken six wickets this season, three of which came in the first match itself. With the bat, the veteran former West Indies captain has been almost non-existent, scoring just nine runs so far this season.

Dwaine Pretorius: Pretorius getting dropped from the squad for the SRH was seen as a mistake by some CSK fans, who made their opinions heard on social media. His replacement Maheesh Theekshana went for 31 runs and picked no wickets against SRH and so the South African all-rounder could find a place back in the squad.

Chris Jordan: Jordan got the wickets of the dangerous Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith in CSK's match against the Punjab Kings but wasn't too effective against SRH. The fact that Dinesh Karthik has a good strike rate against him, Bravo and Jadeja is also a cause of worry for CSK.

Mukesh Choudhary: Choudhary was one of two players who managed to take wickets against SRH, dismissing their captain Kane Williamson. It doesn't look like CSK have any reason to drop him from the squad.