'CSK used to shiver against Mumbai Indians': Suryakumar Yadav lambasted for admiring MS Dhoni ahead of El Clasico

Mumbai Indians open their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday, taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Going into the match, the spotlight will be on MS Dhoni, who was retained as an uncapped player for the new season by CSK. Suryakumar Yadav was asked about MI's plans for MS Dhoni.(PTI)

During a recent press conference, Suryakumar was asked about MI’s plans to control uncapped Dhoni. But the India T20I skipper’s response received a mixed reaction from fans. Meanwhile, many MI fans were left angry by his approach to the game.

“Uncapped player Dhoni! Has anyone been able to control him for so many years? We have learnt so many things from him. We still learn,” he said.

“Whenever we get an opportunity, we have a chat with him. So, I am really excited to see him again tomorrow. But from the other side, I will be leading against him,” he added.

Reacting to Suryakumar’s comment, one angry fan wrote, “This is not the Mumbai Indians that Rohit Sharma built. CSK used to shiver from MI name. And these guys behave like CSK is their home team and they are forced to wear MI jersey.”

Another fan added, “Exactlyyyy there should be someee trash talks some aggression They're making it friendliesss Spoils the mood”.

Here are the other reactions:

CSK were able to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player as he hasn’t played international cricket in the last five years. They were able to retain him for a lower price tag, for ₹4 crore. Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals, where India lost to New Zealand.

Dhoni is currently 43-years-old but hasn’t announced his retirement from IPL. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on how Dhoni prepares for CSK.

“I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve. Or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as much as sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape,” he said.