 CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 22, 2024 08:17 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener. Here are the live streaming details.

In what is being touted as the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli showdown, defending champions Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The match will take place after the opening ceremony, and will begin at 8:00 PM IST, instead of its usual 7:30 PM IST time. Meanwhile, toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK face RCB in the IPL 2024 opener.(Twitter)
CSK face RCB in the IPL 2024 opener.(Twitter)

The IPL 2024 opener will see Dhoni return to action, having undergone knee surgery after IPL 2023. Meanwhile, CSK's Shivam Dube is fit again after missing the Ranji Trophy knockouts due to injury. Meanwhile, they will be without Matheesha Pathirana, who will miss the initial stages due to injury.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | IPL 2024 opening ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

Meanwhile, RCB will see Kohli return to competitive cricket after a two-month break. Since IPL 2023, Kohli has played only two T20 matches (against Afghanistan in January) and will look to put in a good performance to warrant his selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

When will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will take place on Friday, March 22, 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch live broadcast of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener on television in India?

In India, the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will broadcasted live on television via Star Sports Network.

How to live stream CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener?

The live streaming of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be available on JioCinema.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Ruturaj Gaikwad , Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, Purple Cap in IPL 2024, Orange Cap in IPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On