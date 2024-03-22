CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

In what is being touted as the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli showdown, defending champions Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The match will take place after the opening ceremony, and will begin at 8:00 PM IST, instead of its usual 7:30 PM IST time. Meanwhile, toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST. CSK face RCB in the IPL 2024 opener.(Twitter)

The IPL 2024 opener will see Dhoni return to action, having undergone knee surgery after IPL 2023. Meanwhile, CSK's Shivam Dube is fit again after missing the Ranji Trophy knockouts due to injury. Meanwhile, they will be without Matheesha Pathirana, who will miss the initial stages due to injury.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | IPL 2024 opening ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

Meanwhile, RCB will see Kohli return to competitive cricket after a two-month break. Since IPL 2023, Kohli has played only two T20 matches (against Afghanistan in January) and will look to put in a good performance to warrant his selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

When will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will take place on Friday, March 22, 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch live broadcast of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener on television in India?

In India, the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will broadcasted live on television via Star Sports Network.

How to live stream CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener?

The live streaming of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be available on JioCinema.