Dale Steyn set to make ODI return after two years against Zimbabwe

Dale Steyn will be making comeback to international cricket after almost two years after he was included in the South Africa squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe from late September.

Steyn, who last played a one-day international in 2016, has declared his intention to be in South Africa’s scheme of things for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and this series will give him a good chance to prove his worth.

The other big player who will be making a comeback in the South Africa cricket team is Imran Tahir. Tahir, who was rested from South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka, makes a return following steady performances in the Caribbean Premier League.

Batsman Khaya Zondo has been included, while Quinton de Kock and David Miller have been rested due to injury concerns. Du Plessis, who sustained a shoulder niggle during the recent tour of Sri Lanka, is named in the squad but his participation is not entirely guaranteed as the captain is still in recovery.

“Faf continues to make a recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in Sri Lanka,” commented Dr Mohammed Moosajee, Proteas manager and team doctor. “It is a week by week case and a call will be made in due course.”

“The selection of Christiaan Jonker is part of the ongoing process of our Vision 2019,” commented CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi. “He had an outstanding debut in the T20 format against India and we want to see whether he can convert that finishing form into the longer white-ball format as well.

“We have also recalled Khaya Zondo to the ODI squad as another part of the pool broadening process. He had an outstanding quadrangular series for SA A in India against high quality opposition, scoring our only century and having a strike rate of 95.

“We still have ODI series after this one against Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as we get closer to finalising our likely World Cup squad.

“We are resting Kagiso Rabada from the T20 series as he has a very busy season ahead,” he added.

ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo

T20I squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Robbie Frylinck, Imraan Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungisani Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 17:50 IST