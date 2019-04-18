DC vs MI: Dhawan vs Malinga, Rohit vs Ishant - Top five player battles to watch out for

It will be a battle between two in-from teams when Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians in a mouth-watering Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The two teams have already clashed once in the ongoing edition of the league with Delhi beating Mumbai by 37 runs in the two teams’ first match of the season at Wankhede Stadium.

Revenge will be on the minds of the three-time champions but things aren’t going to be easy as second-placed Delhi are going through a rich vein of form that saw them winning their last three contests.

Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the course of the match –

Shikhar Dhawan vs Lasith Malinga

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been among the runs this season and he has been one of the main reasons for Delhi being at the second spot in IPL table. Against Mumbai, he will come up against his old nemesis in Lasith Malinga, who as caused troubles for the southpaw in the past. Dhawan has scored 69 runs off 46 Malinga deliveries but has been dismissed four times by the Sri Lankan.

Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah

Middle-order batsman Rishabh Pant has been hot and cold this season but played an important role when Delhi beat Mumbai by 37 runs earlier this season. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds a poor record against Delhi top three but has an impeccable record against Pant. Pant has scored just 26 runs off 24 Bumrah deliveries and has been dismissed by his India teammate thrice.

Rohit Sharma vs Ishant Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a milestone as he is just 12 runs away from becoming the third Indian to score 8000 T20 runs. However, he will have to deal with the pace of Ishant Sharma, who has been in good rhythm coming into this clash. Off 29 Ishant deliveries, Rohit has scored just 37 runs and he also has been dismissed by the pacer thrice.

Quinton de Kock vs Kagiso Rabada

The battle between these two South Africans is arguably the most interesting battle to watch out for in this blockbuster clash. Quinton de Kock has been among the runs while his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the league. De Kock has faced just four deliveries from Rabada in IPL and has scored just 1 run. Expect these two to set the match alight tonight.

Hardik Pandya vs Axar Patel

The peculiar case of two India all-rounders – one has been leading the team’s charge with both bat and ball while the other is yet to perform on a consistent basis. Hardik’s late cameos have been responsible for couple of MI victories this season and he could inflict similar damage on DC. Axar will be tasked with stopping him in the middle overs and he holds a decent record against him. Off 7 Axar deliveries, Hardik has scored 10 runs and has been dismissed once.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 15:51 IST