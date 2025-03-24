Deepak Chahar sledged Jadeja during IPL game, almost got hit by bat; used same ploy on MS Dhoni in fresh clip

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 season opener against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings was an emotional game for Deepak Chahar. He not only reunited with members of his old franchise, where he spent seven seasons, but also returned to Chepauk for the first time since being released by CSK last October. But he was rather in a jovial mood throughout the game, with the latest clip from the game showing him attempting to sledge both Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. Deepak Chahar sledged Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni during CSK vs MI game

Chahar made his first attempt on Jadeja, when he walked out top bat in the 15th over. The India fast bowler was seen approaching the all-rounder and chirping a few words as a fan at the stadium caught sight of it on his recording device. Jadeja responded playfully by swinging his bat at Deepak. The latter also used the same ploy on Dhoni, but the India legend paid no heed to it. However, the former CSK captain playfully hit him with the bat after the end of the match.

Another season, another opening-game loss for MI

Chennai added to Mumbai's opening game woe on Sunday as they beat the former champions by four wickets. It was their 13th consecutive loss in the opening game of an IPL season. The last time Mumbai won their opening fixture was in 2012. On the contrary, the win helped Chennai extend their supremacy over Mumbai, winning six of their seven IPL games against them since the second half of the 2021 season.

Afghanistan’s left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad took 4-18 in four overs for Chennai as Mumbai was restricted to 155-9 after losing the toss. Tilak Varma top-scored with 31 off 25 balls. Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 65 off 45 balls and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s quick-fire 53 off 26 helped Chennai score 158-6 in 19.1 overs.

Chennai will next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener last week, at home on March 28. Mumbai, on the other hand, will travel to Ahmedabad to play against Gujarat Titans on March 29.