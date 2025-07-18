Deepti Sharma's ‘Mankad’ that got her booed despite being legal is now a joke in England camp: ‘Charlie finds it funny’

Three years on, one of the most debated moments in women’s cricket continues to resurface. Back in 2022 at Lord’s, India’s Deepti Sharma executed a run-out at the non-striker’s end against England’s Charlie Dean, a dismissal that sparked controversy despite staying firmly within the rules of the game. Charlie Dean of England reacts after being run out by Deepti Sharma of India during the 2022 Lord's ODI(Getty)

As the two sides prepare to return to the same venue for the second ODI of the ongoing series, the dismissal has returned to the conversation, albeit with a lighter note, rather than being controversial.

For India, the dismissal was never about underhanded tactics. Deepti, in full compliance with the laws, ran Dean out after noticing her backing up too far. While social media exploded and boos echoed around Lord’s that day, the Indian camp remained unapologetic, rightly pointing out that batters leaving their crease early tilts the playing field unfairly. It wasn't the first time a bowler had done it, and it certainly won’t be the last.

As England look to keep the current series alive with a win, her teammate has reacted to the mention of the dismissal with humour.

“Did something funny happen a few years ago? Charlie may have mentioned it once or twice,” England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards said cheekily. “It’s been mentioned in more of a jokey way. It’s something we can laugh at and I think Charlie finds it funny to joke around with it.”

Davidson-Richards added that the entire episode had played a part in Dean’s growth as a cricketer. “I think, as with any other cricketing experience, it’s another game that you’re going to learn from. Whether it’s that sort of incident or whether it’s bowling the last over to close out a game for the team, Charlie has played so many games now and is such a smart cricketer. For her it’s just another game of cricket.”

Rawal reacts to fine

Meanwhile, India opener Pratika Rawal was fined 10 per cent of her match fee by the ICC for "avoidable physical contact" with Lauren Filer and Sophie Ecclestone.

Rawal, however, played down the incident: “It was not intentional, that shoulder barge thing was not deliberate. I don’t think there’s a reaction or a fuss out of it,” she said.