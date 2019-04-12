Delhi Capitals predicted XI against KKR: Boult, Ishant, Rabada to bowl in tandem

Delhi Capitals will walk out at the Eden Gardens, they will have Sourav Ganguly in their corner, and now they need to start winning matches on a more consistent basis. The team grumbled about the surface in Kotla but now they will play on a greener, truer track in Kolkata, which should suit their stroke-makers and crop of fast bowlers.

Harshal Patel has been ruled out of the season after he fractured his right arm. Also, Manjot Kalra might not feature in the first part of the tournament as he is carrying a niggle, which means Delhi have to look for fresh talent.

Ponting could look at including Trent Boult for this match as the left-arm seamer has the skill-sets to skittle the KKR batting order. Also, in the death overs, he can contain the big Andre Russell threat.

“It’s always nice to win the first game against them. But we understand they’re a really good team, they’ve also relied on just a few star players. So we need to make sure those players don’t get away from us. We need to see Andre Russell doesn’t make much of an impact. We’ve had a couple days of break, so hopefully, we can have a good game.” Ponting said before the match.

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 12:14 IST