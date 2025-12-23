Delhi Capitals turn to Jemimah Rodrigues to finally cross WPL finish line, announce World Cup-winner their new captain

Young India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been named captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2026. A part of the franchise since the league’s inception, Jemimah comes into the role after a standout year in international cricket. She played a key role in India’s ODI World Cup triumph, ending the Women in Blue’s long ICC title wait, highlighted by her breathtaking unbeaten 127 that powered a record 339-run chase against Australia in the semi-final. Jemimah Rodrigues named Delhi Capitals captain.(PTI)

Delhi’s first pick at the inaugural WPL auction, Jemimah has featured in 27 league matches, scoring 507 runs at a strike rate of 139.67 and playing in all three finals so far. Renowned for her energy and intensity, she has been a constant spark on the field, forging a strong connection with Capitals fans through her enthusiasm, positivity and infectious smile.

Jemimah Rodrigues honoured to be named Delhi Capitals captain

Rodrigues opened up on the emotions of being appointed Delhi Capitals captain, calling it another special milestone in a remarkable year. Fresh off World Cup success, she spoke about the trust shown in her, her deep connection with the franchise, and the excitement of leading a new group while carrying forward memories from the past three WPL seasons.

“It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team. It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL. I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. This team is my family. While I will miss the players who were part of our journey in the first cycle, I am excited to create new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates. We have a strong group, and I can’t wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years," Jemimah said.

Rodrigues brings vast international experience into her new role. She has already played 113 T20Is for India, scoring 2,444 runs with 14 fifties at a healthy average of 30.93. In the ODI format, she has featured in 59 matches, collecting 1,749 runs, which includes three hundreds and eight half-centuries. Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, January 10, in Navi Mumbai.