Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal hit daddy hundreds, Shreyas Iyer flops in audition for India Test squad

The 1st unofficial Test between India A and Australia A at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow ended in a draw. But the game leaves the BCCI with a selection dilemma for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudarshan of India A, during the third day of 1st Test cricket match against Australia A(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Notably, batting first in the match, Australia A scored 532/6 before declaring their innings. In reply, the Indian batters responded brilliantly. They managed to score 531 runs before they declared the innings, and the game propelled towards a draw. Here is a look at how the audition for a place in the main squad went for some of the players in the match.

Padikkal and Jurel stake their claims

Devdutt Padikkal came into bat at number four in the game. He played a masterful knock of 150 runs off 281 balls and acted as the centerpiece of the innings. It was a textbook display of Test match batting that combined disciplined shot selection with decisive footwork.

Equally impressive was Dhruv Jurel’s explosive knock of 140 from 197 deliveries, featuring 13 fours and five sixes. The wicket-keeper batter’s mature yet counter-attacking approach has intensified the discussion around him being India’s gloveman. With Rishabh Pant’s fitness still under assessment, Jurel’s century strengthens his case to don the keeping gloves against the West Indies.

Besides these two batters, performances from B Sai Sudharsan (73 off 124) and the opening pair of N Jagadeesan (64) and Abhimanty Easwaran (44) have provided the BCCI with further options for the Test series.

Shreyas Iyer does not help himself

The only disappointment came from Shreyas Iyer. His inability to score more than eight runs could not have come at a worse time. With Padikkal and Sudharsan pressing their claims and the Pant-Jurel dynamic creating middle-order complications, Iyer’s chances of making it to the squad have narrowed.

The Pant dilemma looks large

The most intriguing selection challenge revolves around Rishabh Pant’s return. If cleared to keep wickets immediately, he reclaims his number five position, but might be subjected to a heavy workload after his lengthy rehabilitation.

Alternatively, deploying Pant as a specialist batter while Jurel keeps would reward the latter’s form while managing Pant’s comeback carefully.

India’s selectors face a delicate balancing act. Padikkal’s innings represents the most convincing audition for number three. On the other hand, Jurel has raised a perfect stake for his claim. The supporting role of the batters in the game against Australia A will also give the Ajit Agarkar-led committee a pleasant headache for the upcoming assignment at home.