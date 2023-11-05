Dinesh Karthik drops ‘big’ prediction after Virat Kohli show; lambasts 'defensive' South Africa over Bavuma's captaincy

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was not pleased with the captaincy of South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma when the Proteas squared off against Rohit Sharma's Team India in match No. 37 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday. Karthik, who is a part of the esteemed commentary panel for the World Cup in India, questioned the captaincy of Bavuma after the Proteas failed to prevent an in-form Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer from scoring big in Kolkata. Karthik issued a big statement during India's World Cup match against South Africa(AP)

Celebrating his 35th birthday in Kolkata, former India skipper Kohli stitched a 134-run partnership with Iyer as the star batters laid the foundation for a massive total against the Proteas at the Eden Gardens. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) during India's crucial World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Gardens, senior Indian batter Karthik opined that the Proteas have been ‘defensive’ in their field placements.

‘Not great captaincy from Temba Bavuma’

"This is not great captaincy from Temba Bavuma. Been very defensive in field placements and hence it's been much easier for @ShreyasIyer15 and @imVkohli who have batted really clever so far The lack of experience on slow pitches slowing," Karthik said. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter and part-time commentator also predicted a huge win for India as Kohli played a stellar knock against South Africa.

Karthik drops 'big' prediction

“TEAM INDIA is going to win this match by a BIGGG margin,” Karthik added. Talking about the match between India and South Africa, Kohli and Iyer helped the World Cup hosts in posting a challenging total on a tricky Kolkata pitch. While Iyer scored 77 off 87 balls, former India skipper Kohli smashed a record-equalling century at the World Cup.

Kohli's 101 off 121 balls powered India to 326-5 in 50 overs. Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of centuries in the 50-over format. Kohli and Tendulkar have scored 49 centuries each in the One Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli and Tendulkar are among the few batters who have scored an ODI century on their respective birthdays.

