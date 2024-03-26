 Dinesh Karthik's knock vs PBKS ‘out of the MS Dhoni school’: RCB star receives massive praise from Simon Doull | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Dinesh Karthik's knock vs PBKS ‘out of the MS Dhoni school’: RCB star receives massive praise from Simon Doull

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 26, 2024 08:33 AM IST

Elaborating on Dinesh Karthik's impressive knock, Doull asserted the importance of taking the game deeper in the chase to put pressure on the bowlers.

Dinesh Karthik continues to flourish in the finisher's role at Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he guided them to a crucial 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings. Karthik, who was doing commentary duties during India vs England Test series earlier this month, picked up the bat in IPL 2024 but showed no signs of rustiness and excelled in the finisher's role in the first two matches.

Dinesh Karthik slammed 28 runs* off 10 balls against PBKS.
Dinesh Karthik slammed 28 runs* off 10 balls against PBKS.

The veteran wicketkeeper batter slammed 28 runs* off 10 balls which was laced with three fours and two sixes. When things were going Punjab's way after Virat Kohli's dismissal, Karthik took the onus on himself and finished the game. With 10 runs required off the last over, Karthik smashed Arshdeep Singh for a maximum on the first ball to ease off the pressure as the bowler conceded a wide on the next delivery and later on the second legal ball, the RCB veteran finished it off with a boundary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Virat Kohli special helps hosts RCB trump Punjab Kings with four wickets to spare at IPL 2024

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull was highly impressed with Karthik's calmness in the middle and said it was out of MS Dhoni's school of finishing.

"Just shows you the pressure of the situation. I think that's the key those who hold their nerve a little bit better. That's why when you've got a DK a Dinesh Karthik to get at the backend with that experience. We talked about what he passes on to the youngsters and the side but it's the experience of keeping calm understanding what the bowler is trying to do, knowing where your strengths are and it's out of the MS Dhoni school," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Check: RCB vs PBKS Match Highlights and IPL 2024 Updates

Elaborating further on Karthik's impressive knock, Doull asserted the importance of taking the game deeper in the chase to put pressure on the bowlers.

"The deeper you take it as a batting side, the more pressure, the bowlers will be under even if you do need quite a large total, even if you need, 36 of three overs, the deeper, you take at the more pressure, the bowlers will feel under and that's exactly what's happening, new his spots there was some indifferent bowling at times with the wrong field-sets. But you've still got to be able to finish it off and to be that cool, and that calm under pressure," Doull added.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the RR vs LSG Live Score, GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Dinesh Karthik's knock vs PBKS ‘out of the MS Dhoni school’: RCB star receives massive praise from Simon Doull
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On