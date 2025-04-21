'Don't know how I am going to react': Rohit Sharma gets candid about Wankhede Stadium honour after powering MI's romp

Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach to opening the innings finally came good for the Mumbai Indians as he powered their nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Rohit won player of the match for smashing an unbeaten 76 in 45 balls, which was part. At the presentation ceremony, Rohit admitted that he is not quite sure just how he will react whenever a stand is officially named after him at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit scored an unbeaten 76 in 45 balls(AFP)

The Mumbai Cricket Association had earlier announced that Level 3 of the Divecha Pavilion at the Wankhede Stadium will be named after Rohit. “It's a huge honour,” said Rohit at the presentation ceremony on Sunday.

“As a young kid I used to come here, watch the games. We were not allowed to come inside the stadium at some stages. Obviously, having played all my cricket here, grown up playing at this ground, to have that big honour, it's a very emotional moment. Whenever it happens, I don't know how I am going to react.”

Considered by many as the greatest opener of his generation, particularly in limited overs cricket, Rohit recently led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has also led Mumbai Indians to a record five titles.

Rohit has a whopping 11,168 runs in 273 ODIs at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80 with 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries. He is also the only individual in men's cricket to have scored three ODI double-centuries and still holds the record for the highest ever score by a player in a men's ODI match (264 off 173 balls vs Sri Lanka in November 2014.

He is also India's all-time highest run scorer in T20Is with 4231 runs in 158 matches at a strike rate of 140.89 and average of 32.05. Rohit has also scored four centuries in the format, which is the most by any player for India. He is currently India's Test captain, in which he has scored 4301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.57 with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.