Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Musheer looking to build on gritty century, India D hope for more Axar brilliance

Live

By

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Follow live score and updates of Day 2 of the first round of the Duleep Trophy here.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Musheer Khan starts on an overnight score of 105 off 227 balls as he took India B to a score of 202/7 after they were reduced to 94/7 at one point. India C are starting on an overnight score of 91/4 with Abhishek Porel and Baba Indrajith in the middle.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Musheer Khan will be continuing on an overnight score of 105 off 227 balls.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Musheer Khan and Axar Patel were the stories of Day 1 of the first round of the Duleep Trophy. Both pitches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur helped the seamers, making run scoring a difficult task. While India B did a better job of conserving their wickets at the Chinnaswamy than India D did in Anantapur, both sides fell into batting jeopardy eventually....Read More

India D looked incapable of reaching 100 at one point but Axar Patel suddenly switched gears in the second session and smashed 86 in 118 balls to take his side to a score of 164 all out. He then took two wickets and India C were 91/4 at Stumps on Day 1. Meanwhile, India B suffered a middle-order collapse in the second session. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 30 in 59 balls but fellow star names Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant both fell for single-digit scores. Sarfaraz brother and all-rounder Musheer, who walked in at No.3 was stuck at one end as India B were reduced to a score of 94/7. Musheer then found an able partner in Navdeep Saini and compiled a masterful century, his third in first-class cricket. He took India B to a score of 202/7 and starts Day 2 on an overnight score of 105 off 227.