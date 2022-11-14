‘Ek request hai Babar se’: Shoaib Malik identifies major flaw in PAK skipper's batting, advices to 'watch lot of videos'

Babar Azam's batting once again drew flak from several Pakistan cricket fans as their team endured a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat against England in the finals of the T20 World Cup. Their skipper scored 32 off 28 balls as Pakistan, who were invited to bat first, could only manage 137/8 in 20 overs. In response, Ben Stokes played a gritty knock and helped his side chase down the target with an over to spare.

While fans were critical of the captain's approach, veteran middle-order batter Shoaib Malik has a request for Babar, something he feels the batter needs to work on. Assessing Babar's performance during a talk show on A Sports, Malik highlighted the Pakistan skipper's against Adil Rashid, in particular the googly.

The Pakistan skipper in fact was dismissed by the tweaker, who went to finish the contest with clinical figures 2/22 in four overs.

“Bahut zyada aisa hona shuru hogaya hain. Ek request hai Babar se, please against googly usme thoda sa kaam karne ki zarurat hain (This has been happening quite often and it's a request to Babar to start working against googly. He needs a bit of work in that)” said Malik.

Sharing more insights on the same, Malik added: "If you are not able to check a spinner’s hand, you need to watch a lot of videos.

“Babar needs to make changes in his batting. If your legs are planted, you still manage against pacers. But you can’t play a spinner with planted legs. For example, Babar thought Rashid bowled him leg spin and prepared to play in the covers but since it was a googly, he could not do anything but get out."

Malik's co-panelist and former coach of Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq also quipped his views on the same, where he noted: “If you are not able to read the bowl, never go to play this square off the wicket. Because once your bat goes out to play, it will land you in trouble. So if you are not able to understand it, just go and play straight. We have discussed this in Hasranga’s case as well but our batsmen play cut without reading the ball."

