England forced to name new captain after regular skipper ruled out of remaining T20Is against India

England Women’s captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the five-match T20I series against India due to a left groin injury sustained during the third game in Bristol. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development on Saturday, stating that Sciver-Brunt will be replaced in the squad by top-order batter Maia Bouchier. England's Nat Sciver-Brunt walks after losing her wicket(Action Images via Reuters)

Tammy Beaumont, who led the side in Sciver-Brunt’s absence during the third T20I, will continue to captain the team for the remaining fixtures scheduled to be played in Manchester (July 9) and Birmingham (July 11). England trail 1-2 in the series, having lost the opening two games before bouncing back with a narrow five-run victory in Bristol.

“Scans have confirmed that Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of the IT20 series against India due to the injury to her left groin she sustained in Bristol,” said the ECB in an official statement. “Tammy Beaumont will continue to captain in her absence, with Maia Bouchier replacing Sciver-Brunt in the squad. Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection for the start of the ODI series.”

The loss of Sciver-Brunt, one of England’s most experienced and impactful players, is a blow for the team as they aim to level the series. However, her expected return for the three-match ODI series will come as a relief to the team management, especially with the 50-over format being a key part of England's preparation for future ICC tournaments.

Maia Bouchier, who has featured sporadically for England in recent years, will look to make the most of her opportunity as the team looks to maintain momentum from their third-game win.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, holds a 2-1 advantage in the series and will aim to seal it in the fourth match at Old Trafford. The final game of the T20I leg will be held at Edgbaston, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling finish.