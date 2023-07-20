England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: England wary of Starc, Cummins' lower-order blitz
ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: It was what one would call an ideal day of Test match cricket on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Australian batters scored runs at a fair clip. The England pacers led by Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad came back and got wickets. Off-spinner Moeen Ali got into the game with a crucial scalp of Marnus Labuschagne. Many Australian batters like Steve Smith, Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh would be disappointed for not being able to convert their good starts into something substantial. But the day will be remembered for Broad, who became only the second fast bowler after James Anderson to claim 600 Test wickets. The veteran pacer will look to add to his tally on Day 2 and wrap the Australian tail as quickly as possible, Mitchell Starc, unbeaten on 23, will surely have other ideas. Australia will resume Day 2 at 299/8.
Usman Khawaja was dismissed early by Stuart Broad but Steve Smith and David Warner kept the scoreboard ticking with a flurry of boundaries before the latter was sent back by Chirs Woakes. Smith continued to score quickly with Marnus Labuschagne joining hands. Their partnership was broken in the second session when Mark Wood trapped Smith for 41. England got quick breaks when Moeen Ali dismissed Labuschagne right after his half-century and Broad got rid of Travis Head to complete his 600th Test wicket.
There was a good partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green but they were both dismissed in the same over by Woakes. England got another crucial wicket of Alex Carey before stumps.
Australia will resume Day 2 at 299/8 with Mitchell Starc (23*) and captain Pat Cummins (1*) in the middle. They are very capable of taking Australia's total close to 350 and England know that. Their job will be to get the remaining two Australian wickets as quickly as possible and then try to take a first innings lead with a good batting performance.