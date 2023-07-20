Home / Cricket / England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: England wary of Starc, Cummins' lower-order blitz
Live

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: England wary of Starc, Cummins' lower-order blitz

Jul 20, 2023 02:00 PM IST
OPEN APP

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: Follow Ashes series ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 full scorecard and live updates.

ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: It was what one would call an ideal day of Test match cricket on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Australian batters scored runs at a fair clip. The England pacers led by Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad came back and got wickets. Off-spinner Moeen Ali got into the game with a crucial scalp of Marnus Labuschagne. Many Australian batters like Steve Smith, Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh would be disappointed for not being able to convert their good starts into something substantial. But the day will be remembered for Broad, who became only the second fast bowler after James Anderson to claim 600 Test wickets. The veteran pacer will look to add to his tally on Day 2 and wrap the Australian tail as quickly as possible, Mitchell Starc, unbeaten on 23, will surely have other ideas. Australia will resume Day 2 at 299/8.

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes
England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: Day 1 recap

    Usman Khawaja was dismissed early by Stuart Broad but Steve Smith and David Warner kept the scoreboard ticking with a flurry of boundaries before the latter was sent back by Chirs Woakes. Smith continued to score quickly with Marnus Labuschagne joining hands. Their partnership was broken in the second session when Mark Wood trapped Smith for 41. England got quick breaks when Moeen Ali dismissed Labuschagne right after his half-century and Broad got rid of Travis Head to complete his 600th Test wicket.

    There was a good partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green but they were both dismissed in the same over by Woakes. England got another crucial wicket of Alex Carey before stumps.

  • Jul 20, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes

    Australia will resume Day 2 at 299/8 with Mitchell Starc (23*) and captain Pat Cummins (1*) in the middle. They are very capable of taking Australia's total close to 350 and England know that. Their job will be to get the remaining two Australian wickets as quickly as possible and then try to take a first innings lead with a good batting performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series

Ashes 4th Test Day 2 Live Score: England wary of Australia's lower-order blitz

cricket
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 02:00 PM IST

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: Follow Ashes series ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 full scorecard and live updates.

Live England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: ICC breaks internet with 2023 World Cup promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan voices the 2023 World Cup promo and also features towards the end of the video that includes a host of cricketers including India's Shubman Gill.

Shah Rukh Khan features in 2023 World Cup promo (ICC)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 01:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, take lead in two-Test series

Saud Shakeel was named man of the match, having posted a double century under tremendous pressure in the first innings.

Sri Lanka's players congratulate Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (C) and Agha Salman (3R) after the latter's 4-wicket win in 1st Test(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 01:05 PM IST
PTI |

Full list of legends with 500 or more international caps as Kohli joins club

Virat Kohli will appear in his 500th international match on Thursday as India take on West Indies in the 2nd Test.

Virat Kohli (extreme right) will become the only tenth player to reach 500 international matches. From L to R - Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, and Kohli(Files)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 12:52 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Dravid delivers colossal Virat Kohli verdict ahead of India star's 500th match

Virat Kohli will appear in his 500th international match on Thursday as India take on West Indies in the second Test in Port of Spain.

Rahul Dravid (L) spoke about Virat Kohli in detail as India star gears up for his 500th international match(Getty)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 11:54 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ex-Pakistan captain left boiling at Asia Cup schedule: ‘Have only 2-day gap…’

The former Pakistan captain lashed out at the side's schedule for Asia Cup, insisting that PCB doesn't care about the well being of Babar Azam's men.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during last year's Asia Cup in the UAE. (Getty)
cricket
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 01:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Will Mukesh Kumar make his debut? Karthik predicts India's XI for 2nd Test

Mukesh for Shardul seems like a logical change in 2nd Test vs Windies. But will Rohit Sharma do it? Here's what India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik thinks.

Dinesh Karthik during a practice session at T20 World Cup 2022(ANI )
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 09:56 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Abdullah Shafiq's one-handed 'sorcery' called 'best short-leg catch ever'

Pakistan fielder Abdullah Shafique took an extraordinary, wrong-footed short-leg catch at full stretch.

Abdullah Shafiq took an unbelievable catch to dismissal Sadeera Samarawickrama.(Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 09:02 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Harmanpreet's savage reaction after presenter calls her ‘Jemimah’

Following the end of 2nd ODI, the presenter called Harmanpreet ‘Jemimah’ after the post-match interview, causing the Indian captain to revert bluntly.

Harmanpreet Kaur reacts to presenter calling her 'Jemimah'(Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'I've explained to him what we want': Rohit's blockbuster remark on India star

Extending his support, Rohit Sharma dropped a blockbuster remark about the India star ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies.

India's Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice (Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 07:58 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Dravid makes monumental 'India vs Pakistan' statement over Asia Cup schedule

Rahul Dravid reacted to the release of Asia Cup schedule on Wednesday, with India set to play Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

Rahul Dravid talks to reporters ahead of 2nd Test against West Indies(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 07:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli at 500: The incredible numbers as India great joins Tendulkar, Dhoni

Virat Kohli is all set to achieve another massive feat in international cricket as he is set to join Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in a special club.

India's Virat Kohli waves to supporters as he walks off the field (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 10:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Another debut on cards? A look at India's likely playing XI for 2nd Test vs WI

After thrashing the West Indies in the 1st Test, Rohit Sharma's Team India will meet the hosts in the series decider on Thursday.

India's Virat Kohli, left, and keeper Ishan Kishan celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 08:18 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

AB de Villiers drops colossal statement on India's 'hot prospect' before WI Test

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers was all praise for the India star after Rohit Sharma crushed the West Indies in the 1st Test.

AB de Villiers was all praise for the India star(Getty Images-AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 06:14 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rohit re-enters top 10 batters list; Ashwin strengthens position among bowlers

India captain Rohit Sharma re-entered the top 10 batters list of the ICC men's Test player rankings.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R), of India, celebrate the dismissal of Alick Athanaze(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 11:54 PM IST
PTI | , Dubai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out