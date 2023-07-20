England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: England wary of Starc, Cummins' lower-order blitz

ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: It was what one would call an ideal day of Test match cricket on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Australian batters scored runs at a fair clip. The England pacers led by Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad came back and got wickets. Off-spinner Moeen Ali got into the game with a crucial scalp of Marnus Labuschagne. Many Australian batters like Steve Smith, Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh would be disappointed for not being able to convert their good starts into something substantial. But the day will be remembered for Broad, who became only the second fast bowler after James Anderson to claim 600 Test wickets. The veteran pacer will look to add to his tally on Day 2 and wrap the Australian tail as quickly as possible, Mitchell Starc, unbeaten on 23, will surely have other ideas. Australia will resume Day 2 at 299/8.

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes(AP)