England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2019: Kane’s side stands in between England and semis

Live score and updates: New Zealand smashed England back in 2015, England were hurt, they were ousted and they were licking their wounds. And then Eoin Morgan decided to stop cribbing and start acting - 4 years down the line, his side is an ODI force, and yet, 4 years down the line New Zealand stand in the way of a semi-final berth. Before the tournament started, England were supposed to bulldoze opponents and saunter into the finals and even win the tournament, but then, World Cup pressure and all that happened and they now have to win this clash for their fate to be in their own hands. It is not quite a must-win clash for New Zealand, but they too would want to win this one and march into the semis with momentum at their side.

12:17 hrs IST Kane Williamson - Kiwi captain cool, a study in serenity The Kiwis will seal a semi-final berth if they beat England on Wednesday, but may not upstage a home team rejuvenated by their win over India unless the ice-cool Kane Williamson steps up again. Teams have been wary of chasing, but the Kiwis won their first three games by bucking the trend. The self-effacing 28-year-old has been pivotal in the wins, but has not let pressure get to his side after the losses to Pakistan and Australia. Read more about their captain here.





11:54 hrs IST How important is this match? All the complex qualification scenario explained. 2 spots remain, 3 teams remain. Boy, this is the World Cup. Read about all the possible scenarios.





11:34 hrs IST What are the camps saying? “It was clear that after the Australia game, there was a huge amount of disappointment in the changing room and the fact that we have been able to turn that around, identify where we are at and identify what we need to do in order to progress to the semis, made things clear about how we want to continue to play, which haven’t changed, is important and it’s been effective” - Morgan reflects on the last few days.



