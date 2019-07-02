England vs New Zealand Live streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team’s chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase. Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh.

Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday. And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four. But right now, England and New Zealand’s World Cup destiny is in their own hands.

Where is England vs New Zealand match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup match will take place at Riverside Ground,Chester-le-Street .

At what time does the England vs New Zealand match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Wednesday (July 3).

Where to watch live coverage of England vs New Zealand of ICC World Cup 2019?

The England vs New Zealand match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch England vs New Zealand World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the England vs New Zealand World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs New Zealand match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 21:07 IST