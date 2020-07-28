England vs West Indies: In huge coincidence, Kraigg Brathwaite becomes 500th Test scalp for both Stuart Broad and James Anderson

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:01 IST

It must have been difficult being Stuart Broad on Monday. Stranded on 499 wickets and an entire day of Test cricket gets washed away. Broad might not say it like several other cricketers but records do matter at some level. Also there was the task of taking England to victory left on the last day.

So, the moment play started on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Broad was ready to add his name to the elite lit of bowlers who have taken 500 or more wickets in the game’s oldest format. Broad was on the money as he trapped opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb in front of the wicket to pick up his 500th scalp.

The celebrations begun as teammates congratulated Broad on his big achievement, including old mate and new ball partner James Anderson.

Whenever people speak about the successes for England in Test cricket over the last decade, they talk of the contribution of Anderson and Broad. They might not be the most lethal fast bowlers England has ever produced, but they are beyond doubt one of the most consistent and impactful.

The biggest coincidence is that Anderson’s 500th Test wicket was also the West Indian opener Brathwaite. Anderson had dismissed Brathwaite in both the innings of the third Test of the series in 2017 played at the Lord’s cricket ground.

This is a huge coincidence and perhaps immortalises the duo in the history of English cricket. Broad took four wickets in the second innings to complete a 10-wicket match haul to help England complete a comeback and win the three-match series 2-1.