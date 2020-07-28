e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies: In huge coincidence, Kraigg Brathwaite becomes 500th Test scalp for both Stuart Broad and James Anderson

England vs West Indies: In huge coincidence, Kraigg Brathwaite becomes 500th Test scalp for both Stuart Broad and James Anderson

So, the moment play started on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Broad was ready to add his name to the elite lit of bowlers who have taken 500 or more wickets in the game’s oldest format. Broad was on the money as he trapped opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb in front of the wicket to pick up his 500th scalp.

cricket Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
England's Stuart Broad (4L) celebrates with England's James Anderson (C) after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite, his 500th Test wicket, on the final day of the third Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester
England's Stuart Broad (4L) celebrates with England's James Anderson (C) after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite, his 500th Test wicket, on the final day of the third Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester(AFP)
         

It must have been difficult being Stuart Broad on Monday. Stranded on 499 wickets and an entire day of Test cricket gets washed away. Broad might not say it like several other cricketers but records do matter at some level. Also there was the task of taking England to victory left on the last day.

So, the moment play started on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Broad was ready to add his name to the elite lit of bowlers who have taken 500 or more wickets in the game’s oldest format. Broad was on the money as he trapped opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb in front of the wicket to pick up his 500th scalp.

ENGLAND vs WEST INDIES - 3rd TEST, DAY 5 - HIGHLIGHTS

The celebrations begun as teammates congratulated Broad on his big achievement, including old mate and new ball partner James Anderson.

Whenever people speak about the successes for England in Test cricket over the last decade, they talk of the contribution of Anderson and Broad. They might not be the most lethal fast bowlers England has ever produced, but they are beyond doubt one of the most consistent and impactful.

ALSO READ: Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to pick 500 Test wickets

The biggest coincidence is that Anderson’s 500th Test wicket was also the West Indian opener Brathwaite. Anderson had dismissed Brathwaite in both the innings of the third Test of the series in 2017 played at the Lord’s cricket ground.

This is a huge coincidence and perhaps immortalises the duo in the history of English cricket. Broad took four wickets in the second innings to complete a 10-wicket match haul to help England complete a comeback and win the three-match series 2-1.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In