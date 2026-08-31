ETPL continues to capture global attention as Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Anrich Nortje rewrite T20 career bests

The inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC)-sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has made a rollicking start, with Voorburg Cricket Club (VCC) recording a capacity crowd for the opening fixture and strong turnouts across every match as Europe’s growing love affair with cricket gathers momentum. The excitement on the field has been equally compelling, with three internationally renowned bowlers – Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Santner – each recording the best T20 bowling figures of their careers during the tournament’s opening week, underlining the quality and competitiveness of the league. Brilliant figures from Trent Boult. (ETPL)

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New Zealand’s Boult set the tone with 5/24 against Glasgow Cosmic on August 27, surpassing his previous best T20 figures of 4/13, recorded against Sri Lanka in 2022. South Africa’s Nortje then produced a stunning 5/11 against Belfast Wolves on August 29, eclipsing his previous best of 4/7 against Sri Lanka in 2024, before New Zealand’s Santner claimed 5/16 against Dublin Guardian on August 30, bettering his previous best of 4/11 against India in 2016. That each has produced a career-best T20 bowling performance in ETPL adds another remarkable chapter to the League’s opening season.

Speaking about his record T20 achievement in the inaugural edition of the ETPL, Edinburgh Castle Rockers bowler Boult said: “You don’t play the game expecting to set personal records every time you walk out. You just try to read the conditions, execute your plans and give your team the best chance to win. It was one of those days where everything came together, and to have that happen in the first season of ETPL makes it pretty special.”

Edinburgh Castle Rockers captain Santner added: “What’s exciting about ETPL is seeing how quickly the competition is finding its own identity. You’ve got international players, local European talent and different styles coming together. For me, the personal numbers are great, but being part of building something new in European cricket is what makes this experience particularly enjoyable.”

Rotterdam Dockers pacer Nortje said: “It was great to get a 5 for in T20. It is not something that comes by often, and when you get the opportunity, you have to take it. Conditions suited my bowling on the day and I was just focused on using it to the best of my ability, where needed by the team.”

The milestone adds to the growing momentum around the tournament, which has brought together an exceptional mix of global cricket stars, established international names and emerging European talent.

Featuring six city-based franchises across Europe, ETPL is creating a new platform for elite T20 cricket in the region while giving emerging players the opportunity to compete alongside and against some of the biggest names in the game.

With the tournament still underway, the inaugural season continues to produce standout performances and memorable moments, signalling the emergence of a new stage for high-quality T20 cricket in Europe.