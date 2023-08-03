'Even if they don't select me for World Cup...': Shardul Thakur 'not playing for his place' in India's ODI XI

Team India registered a remarkable 200-run win over West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday, thus clinching the series 2-1. It was an all-round performance from the side in Tarouba, as it posted 351/5 on the board before the bowlers, led by Shardul Thakur (4/37) ensured India a mammoth victory over the hosts. Shardul has been among the consistent performers for the side throughout the series, ending as the highest wicket-taker with 8 dismissals against his name in three games. Team India players in action during the 3rd and final ODI of the series vs West Indies(AFP)

At the start of the year, Shardul hadn't found a place in India's first series against Sri Lanka, but was called for ODIs against New Zealand and Australia. Shardul was impressive in the New Zealand series, picking 6 wickets in three games while also adding a quickfire 25 off 17 balls in the second ODI, the only time he got to bat in the series. Against Australia, though, the 31-year-old played only one match.

In the absence of Mohammed Siraj – who was withdrawn from the West Indies ODIs with an injury scare on the eve of the series opener last week – Shardul led the Indian pace attack quite well. Even in the second ODI where India lost by six wickets, Shardul had picked up three wickets. As the 2023 World Cup draws closer, Shardul is increasingly looking to have cemented his place in the squad for the tournament.

However, according to the player himself, worrying about his place in the side is the last thing he would do. In fact, Shardul insisted he “won't be able to play” if he prioritized his spot in the playing XI.

"As an all-rounder who bats in the lower order, my role also becomes important. We've seen, in longer chases or if you want to post a big total, you will look to accelerate and lose one or two wickets here and there. If the No. 8 and No.9 can contribute with someone who has batted deep, that role is really important," Shardul said after the 3rd ODI.

“Whenever I get an opportunity, I just try and contribute towards the team's success. That's my thought process - whether it's in batting, bowling or fielding. I'm not the kind of player who plays for his place in the team. If I play with that thought, I don't think I'll be able to play.”

'Not sure why I wasn't picked': Shardul Thakur

Shardul also recalled being snubbed for the Sri Lanka series in January, and while he didn't receive communication on being dropped – Shardul was part of the Bangladesh ODIs preceding the series against Sri Lanka – the all-rounder insisted that being dropped doesn't really hamper his motivation.

"Even if they [team management] don't pick me for the World Cup, it will be their call, I can't do much. It will be wrong of me to think that I need to play for my place, that I'll do my job and leave. I'll have to see what the match situation is, and what the requirement of the team is whether I get personal success or not. That is one thing I keep repeating - no matter what, I'll try to play for the team and make an impact," said Shardul.

“I missed just one series - the home series against Sri Lanka. Not sure why I wasn't picked for that. But I've been a part of all the one-day teams in the last two years. Whenever I get a chance to play, I remind myself that the team has confidence in me, and that's why I'm a part of it. Even in this series, I got an opportunity and I could pick eight wickets.”

India will return to action in the fifty-over format for the Asia Cup, which begins on August 30. Shardul is expected to feature in the squad as the continental tournament serves as the key to India's preparations for the ODI World Cup. The side begins its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON