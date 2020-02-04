‘Even kids don’t play like this’: Shoaib Akhtar slams New Zealand after 5-0 whitewash against India 

cricket

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:44 IST

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was extremely critical of New Zealand after they slumped to another defeat against India in the recently concluded T20I series. Akhtar called them ‘immature’ for throwing away the match while being in a comfortable position and for losing the third and fourth encounters in Super Overs. India made 163-3 batting first, a moderate total in good batting conditions, and New Zealand was 116-3 in the 13th over before it again self-destructed and lost six wickets for 40 runs to finish 156-9 after 20 overs.

“What we have seen today again, it’s just stupid. I think now that New Zealand will have to be told: “Dear kids, this is how you have to play, how to score runs, take singles also”. Who loses 3 wickets in an over yaar? The last match too, they did the same. I really really fail to understand what they are doing,” Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

READ: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman

Taylor made 53 in his 100th Twenty20 international as he moved closer to the milestone of becoming the first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats.

Seifert made his second consecutive half century after his 57 in the second match at Wellington which also lifted New Zealand to the brink of victory in that match.

READ: ‘If run out is an art, Pakistan is picasso of it’:Twitter reacts to run out

“Yes, (Tim) Seifert played well and made a fifty and so did Ross Taylor. But really painful to see such a senior player as Taylor not finishing games for New Zealand. It just looks stupid to me. I am really angry to see what brand of cricket they are playing. So disheartening to see that New Zealand are playing foolish cricket.

“New Zealand played like kids but even kids don’t play like this. They came out as an immature team. There is no strength in their middle-order. Their brains look empty to me when they can’t chase 50 off 40 balls. I know I’m being harsh but I don’t like to see this in international cricket,” added Akhtar.

(With agency inputs)