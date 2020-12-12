‘Everyone has talked so much about his bowling’: Sachin Tendulkar picks ‘one bowler’ from current era he would have loved to face

cricket

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:34 IST

Fantasy battles are nothing new in cricket. Imagine Virat Kohli facing Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, or Jasprit Bumrah bowling to Brian Lara or Adam Gilchrist. Such scenarios have often left fans wondering what it would be like if somehow the stars of yesteryears and the present superstars of world cricket could come together to face each other.

Keeping that in mind, in the 1990s and 2000s, when the great Sachin Tendulkar was at his peak, he faced several great bowlers in his days – the golden generation of cricket, but if given an option to face someone from the current era, who would Tendulkar pick? Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes? Well, hear from the master himself.

“If I have to face one bowler from this generation, it would be Rashid [Khan]. Almost everyone has talked so much about his bowling and I’ve also enjoyed it . So it will be interesting to face him… because the way he disguises – the googly, leg spin and top spin – he has quite a few variations. It would be fun to actually go out and face him,” Tendulkar said while replying to a question during a Q/A session on his YouTube channel.

Tendulkar weighed in on what it was like to bat during evening, especially when the sun would go down. The former India batsman played in an era, when only one ball was used in ODIs, unlike today’s era where two balls are being implemented for one innings. Tendulkar explained it would get tough to bat as the innings progressed as the ball would start getting softer, in turn, making it that bit difficult for batsmen to middle it.

“When the sun is going down – during Day Night ODI matches. I played during the time when just one ball was used. So the discolouration made that particular phase rather challenging… to pick the shiny side and the rough side because the ball would reverse,” Tendulkar answered.

“It made batters’ lives challenging. The ball would also sometimes get soft. Bowlers and fielder will put a lot of sweat, and in those days, saliva too. So the ball would reverse.”