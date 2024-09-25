'Everyone wants to be like Hardik Pandya, but they can't': IND all-rounder gets support for over-expressive nature

Hardik Pandya's flamboyant personality has often put him under the scanners and has been misunderstood numerous times. The star all-rounder faced a lot of heat earlier this year after he made a big move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The fans turned on him, and he was criticised for taking over the captaincy charge of the five-time IPL-winning skipper Mumbai Indians. He got booed by the fans across the country during the cash-rich league. However, he redeemed himself with match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup 2024, especially in the final, where he claimed three wickets, including the crucial one of David Miller's in the final over. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya at a training session.(PTI)

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma, who made his IPL comeback under Hardik's captaincy in IPL 2022, has come in support of his former skipper and said it's tough for people to accept someone who is over-expressive in nature.

"The concept of being misunderstood is different for every individual. If I like to remain humble, it doesn't mean that everyone would like to remain humble. There are some people who are over-expressive. In our community, we find it difficult to accept when someone comes out like that," Mohit said on the 2 Sloggers YouTube Channel.

The 36-year-old also explained why everyone wants to be like Hardik but can't, which led to their criticising the star all-rounder.

"I will give you a perfect example - if you stay in a high-rise building and see someone enjoy the rain, even we feel like doing it, but our hesitation stops us. So, everyone wants to be like Hardik, but they can't be like him, which results in these things," he added.

Hardik Pandya darling type of guy, makes the atmosphere very healthy

Mohit further asserted that Hardik is very easygoing as a skipper and tries to make the camp atmosphere healthy.

"As a person, Hardik is a very nice human being. He is a darling type of guy and very easygoing. He makes the atmosphere very healthy. It doesn't matter what the world thinks. As a leader, there is always some scope for improvement. Hardik's biggest quality is that he gets his players pumped up because he himself likes to be pumped up," he added.

Meanwhile, Hardik recently lost the chance to become India's T20I captain after Rohit Sharma resigned from the format as the selectors went ahead with Suryakumar Yadav as his successor. Hardik, who is Surya's captain in Mumbai Indians, lost the job due to the his recent fitness concerns which forced him to miss a lot of cricket in the last few years.