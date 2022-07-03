'Everyone was wondering what it would do to him but...': India legend passes verdict on Bumrah's captaincy in 5th Test

Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test was largely rained out, with only under 40 overs bowled as intermittent weather prevented any extended length of play. However, in the cricket that was in fact played, the day belonged to the new Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah, who not only picked up 3-35 but also scored 31*(16) to push India’s total over 400, including a 35-run record-breaking over off of Stuart Broad. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3)

Former Indian pace bowler Zaheer Khan, who works with Jasprit Bumrah at the Mumbai Indians, was full of praise for Bumrah, especially considering that Bumrah has to contend with the additional responsibility of being the team’s captain for the very first time.

Speaking on Cricbuzz about that 35-run over, Zaheer said “It was a hugely entertaining over. It was surprising that the bowler was Broad again. Bumrah whacking Broad reminded me of Yuvraj’s six sixes.” After Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed soon after completing his century, the over took India’s total above 400, an important psychological boundary to reach. It also swung the momentum in India’s favour, and England would reach stumps struggling at 84/5.

“Everyone was wondering what captaincy would do to Bumrah. The added responsibility seems to have made him more agile. The strike rate at which he scored those 30 runs was crucial,” added Zaheer.

Speaking of Bumrah’s influence on the manner in which India now play cricket, Zaheer said “The way Bumrah batted reflects the team’s positive mindset. The momentum is now with India. In this entire England series, the lower-order’s contribution, be it Shami, Thakur, or Bumrah, has been hugely significant.” India had Shardul Thakur’s batting to thank for the victory at the Oval, and an important half-century from Mohammed Shami for the win at Lord’s.

Bumrah’s captaincy has gotten off to a strong start, with the advantage resting with India — but with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes occupying the crease, their bowling and Bumrah’s captaincy will need to be razor-sharp to ensure the English players can’t create a foothold in the match. India ended day 2 in a lead of 332 runs, and will be hoping that they can maintain a big advantage throughout the rest of the match in Birmingham.

