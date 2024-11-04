Ex-Australia star gives fresh twist to ball-tampering charges: 'India A players were up to something'

Giving his take on the ball-change controversy during the first India A-Australia A unofficial Test, former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy has alleged that the Indian players were "up to something with the ball." The final day of the first unofficial Test got off to a controversial start after the Indian players led by Ishan Kishan, surrounded on-field umpire Shawn Craig to question why the ball was changed from overnight. Ishan Kishan and other India A players in conversation with umpire(Getty)

The final day of the unofficial Test saw the umpires handing a fresh ball to India A to resume proceedings. Australia A needed 86 runs to win, and it was then that the argument ensued in the middle.

Umpire Craig was heard on stump mic, saying that the ball has been changed as there "scratch marks" on the ball. Ishan Kishan fiercely protested the decision, calling it "stupid". However, Craig did not take this comment, and he cautioned the Indian wicketkeeper for dissent and "inappropriate behaviour."

Here's what Ian Healy had to say

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy said that the Indian A lineup was trying to get reverse swing, and it just did not happen for the side.

Speaking to SENQ, Ian Healy said, "When you see a team complain about a ball being changed, they were up to something."

“India A were gearing up for a big reverse swing session in order to get the Australians under pressure. Australia were chasing a small total and it just didn’t happen (for India A). The Australia A batters were oblivious to it. They just put their head down and performed really well," he added.

Social media was flooded with allegations of ball tampering on Sunday, however Cricket Australia cleared India A, and the cricket body also confirmed that Ishan Kishan is not going to be reprimanded.

Speaking of the first unofficial Test, Australia A ended up winning the contest as captain Nathan McSweeney played an unbeaten knock of 88.

Speaking after the match, McSweeney said, "“To be honest, I can’t really (explain it) at all. I was at the striker’s end and the umpires simply said that they had changed the ball. I wasn’t sure what for because I didn’t see any change in the ball.”

The 25-year-old has now also presented a strong case for himself to take the opener's slot for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning November 7. As per reports, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been added to the India A squad for the upcoming contest.