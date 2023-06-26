Ex-India pacer's 'double-edged sword' advice after Sarfaraz Khan's blockbuster reaction on Test snub goes viral

Like for the general users, social media also provides athletes with the platform to express their happiness on an achievement or disappointment on failure. For cricketers, Twitter or Instagram platforms are used to express their feeling on big victories or upcoming series or tournament, but at times, they also express their disappointment, albeit in cryptic manner, targeting those responsible for it. Sarfaraz Khan recently engaged in the same after he was snubbed for the third time in 2023 when BCCI announced the 16-member squad for the two-Test series in West Indies. And the reaction went instantly viral. Sarfaraz Khan's blockbuster reaction on Test snub had gone viral

After being ignored for the tour of Bangladesh last year, Sarfaraz faced a similar fate for the Border-Gavaskar series at home, the WTC final in London and now the West Indies series. Such has been his fate that he wasn't even in the standby list for the Oval tie earlier this month despite scoring plethora of runs in Ranji Trophy in the last three years.

Following the Test snub for the West Indies tour, Sarfaraz had taken to Instagram to share a video of his highlights from the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy season where he had scored three centuries. There was no caption needed, but the blockbuster reaction instantly went viral all over social media.

On Monday, former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh reacted to it with an advice for the youngster. He tweeted: “My only advice to youngsters: please don’t allow the frustration get the better of you when you’re ignored. Social media is a double edged sword. Use it wisely #CricketTwitter”

In his last three Ranji Trophy seasons, Sarfaraz scored 2566 runs. He amassed 928 runs in the 2019/20 season, 982 in the 2022-23 and 656 in the 2022-23 season. The stunning run took his career First Class average to 79.65, the most by an Indian batter and second overall after the greatest ever Don Bradman (minimum 50 innings), in 37 matches. Yet, the Mumbai batter had to make way for Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose career average is 42-plus, for the West Indies series.

