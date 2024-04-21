 Faf du Plessis' brilliant reaction after camera zooms in on coin days after 'toss-tampering' claims, viral Cummins chat | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi
Faf du Plessis' brilliant reaction after camera zooms in on coin days after 'toss-tampering' claims, viral Cummins chat

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 21, 2024 04:17 PM IST

Faf du Plessis had a brilliant reaction on Sunday, days after his IPL 2024 ‘toss-tampering’ claims.

The IPL 2024 toss tampering saga continued as Kolkata Knight Riders took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2024 fixture, at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The tournament this year has seen a toss-tampering scandal, which started with Faf du Plessis himself.

Faf du Plessis during toss.
Faf du Plessis during toss.

During a match between MI and RCB, the manner in which the toss was done stirred controversy. MI captain Hardik Pandya tossed the coin over his head, causing it to land behind everyone. Match referee Javagal Srinath went to retrieve the coin, which led to speculation about its tampering. Du Plessis further reignited the issue during a match against SRH. Just before the toss, he shared the incident with SRH captain Pat Cummins, leaving the Aussie shocked.

Since then, the broadcasters have been zooming into the coin during toss, to clarify that there has been no such alleged tampering. So when the cameraman zoomed into the coin on Sunday, Du Plessis, who was present, broke into a cheeky smile.

Here is the video of Du Plessis' reaction:

Du Plessis won the toss and opted to field. Speaking after winning the toss, he said, "We will chase. This is probably a chasing ground, always has been. I'm a fan of batting first when it's really hot, but the temperature did drop after an hour or so yesterday, unlike in Mumbai or Chennai where it stays very hot."

"The batting is so strong that a general score or 60-70 isn't considered great during the batting PP. We have three changes - Green and Siraj come back, so does Karn Sharma. We know if we do a few things back, the momentum can be back and we do have the firepower," he added.

RCB will be seeking a win on Sunday, and are currently in dire straits. They are bottom of the ten-team points table with two points in seven matches. They have won only once this season, and have crashed to six defeats.

IPL 2024
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Faf du Plessis' brilliant reaction after camera zooms in on coin days after 'toss-tampering' claims, viral Cummins chat
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
