Home / Cricket / 'First, they crossed the line. Then, they started crying': Ex-Pakistan captain hammers Afghanistan for lack of 'respect'

'First, they crossed the line. Then, they started crying': Ex-Pakistan captain hammers Afghanistan for lack of 'respect'

cricket
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:59 PM IST

The former Pakistan captain didn't mince his words as he tore into the Afghanistan side for poor behaviour, following the incident in the 19th over of the run-chase between Fareed Ahmed and Asif Ali.

Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad, third right, reacts after dismissing Pakistan's Asif Ali.(AP)
Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad, third right, reacts after dismissing Pakistan's Asif Ali.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

It was a thrilling Super 4 encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday, with Babar Azam's men registering a thrilling one-wicket victory in Sharjah. Chasing 130 runs to win in the game, Pakistan were on the verge of conceding a defeat when they had lost nine wickets for 118; however, Naseem Shah secured a stunning win for Pakistan with two successive sixes off the first two deliveries in Fazalhaq Farooqi's final over of the match.

The match, however, was marred by unpleasant scenes on the pitch during the penultimate over of the game, when Afghanistan seamer Fareed Ahmed had a mouthful to utter to Pakistan batter, Asif Ali, as he sent him packing on the fifth ball of the over. In turn, Asif raised his bat, seemingly threatening the bowler to hit him. While both players were separated by fellow teammates and the umpires, it soon became the talk of the town.

Also read: After Asia Cup elimination, Robin Uthappa expects India to drop star player for Afghanistan clash

Following the game, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also spoke in detail about the same, insisting that Afghanistan had first crossed the line with Ahmed calling out Asif.

“When Asif was dismissed, he was leaving the pitch. But the bowler stood on his way and he abused Asif. I know you have the desperation to win, but there's a line you shouldn't cross. There's a thing called respect for the opposition. As long as they continue to behave this way, they won't succeed,” said Butt.

“It's a game. Everyone thought Pakistan would lose after Asif's wicket. No one thought Naseem would hit two sixes. Even I felt a little strange when I saw the bowler behaving that way. It's just a game of cricket.”

Butt further said that the way Pakistan celebrated the victory against Afghanistan showed that it was a strong reply to the incident in the 19th over of the game.

“I think it's just the way they reacted, that inspired us to win. And you can see the reactions from Pakistan players after that, it was definitely in reply to that incident. The way Khushdil sprinted, the way Hasan Ali celebrated... They haven't reacted in that way even after beating India,” said the former Pakistan skipper.

“I think it was too far across the line. And then, they started crying. You don't cross the line first.”

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pakistan cricket team salman butt afghanistan asia cup + 2 more
pakistan cricket team salman butt afghanistan asia cup + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out