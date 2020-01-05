First time in 142 years! Ben Stokes claims impressive Test record for England

cricket

Ben Stokes became the first England cricketer (not including wicket-keepers) to take five catches in an innings during the second Test encounter against South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday. The England all-rounder was responsible for the wickets of Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje. Overall, he became the 12th cricketer in the world to achieve this impressive feat with the first instance taking place in 1936 when Australia’s Vic Richardson pulled it off against South Africa.

In England’s previous 1019 Test matches, there had been 23 instances of four catches in an innings, most recently by England captain Joe Root against Ireland at Lord’s last year.

England took a 46-run first innings lead when South Africa were bowled out for 223 on Day 3. James Anderson completed the 28th five-wicket haul of his Test career by taking both South Africa’s remaining wickets. He finished with five for 40.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ian Botham have taken 27 five-wicket hauls in the longest format. Anderson has now moved to the eighth spot in the list for having most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has the most number of fifers in Tests as he has achieved the feat 67 times in 133 matches.

Ben Stokes set an England Test record when he held his fifth catch of the innings to dismiss last batsman Anrich Nortje. Anderson struck with the first ball of the day when Kagiso Rabada was caught behind. It put Anderson on a hat-trick after finishing the second day with the wicket of Keshav Maharaj. Nortje survived but South Africa added only eight runs to their overnight 215 for eight before he was caught by Stokes.

