e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cricket / First time in 142 years! Ben Stokes claims impressive Test record for England

First time in 142 years! Ben Stokes claims impressive Test record for England

Ben Stokes became the 12th cricketer in the world to achieve this impressive feat with the first instance taking place in 1936 when Australia’s Vic Richardson pulled it off against South Africa.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England's Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius.
England's Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius.(REUTERS)
         

Ben Stokes became the first England cricketer (not including wicket-keepers) to take five catches in an innings during the second Test encounter against South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday. The England all-rounder was responsible for the wickets of Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje. Overall, he became the 12th cricketer in the world to achieve this impressive feat with the first instance taking place in 1936 when Australia’s Vic Richardson pulled it off against South Africa.

In England’s previous 1019 Test matches, there had been 23 instances of four catches in an innings, most recently by England captain Joe Root against Ireland at Lord’s last year.

READ: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over - WATCH

England took a 46-run first innings lead when South Africa were bowled out for 223 on Day 3. James Anderson completed the 28th five-wicket haul of his Test career by taking both South Africa’s remaining wickets. He finished with five for 40.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ian Botham have taken 27 five-wicket hauls in the longest format. Anderson has now moved to the eighth spot in the list for having most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has the most number of fifers in Tests as he has achieved the feat 67 times in 133 matches.

READ: ‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement

Ben Stokes set an England Test record when he held his fifth catch of the innings to dismiss last batsman Anrich Nortje. Anderson struck with the first ball of the day when Kagiso Rabada was caught behind. It put Anderson on a hat-trick after finishing the second day with the wicket of Keshav Maharaj. Nortje survived but South Africa added only eight runs to their overnight 215 for eight before he was caught by Stokes.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news