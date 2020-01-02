Former Australia cricketer explains how Babar Azam can break into ‘top three’ in all formats

cricket

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels Pakistan T20I skipper Babar Azam is capable of reaching the top of batting charts across formats. Babar is regarded as one of the finest white-ball players of modern-era, however, he hasn’t been able to bring over that form into the longest format on a consistent basis.

Hogg also stated that Babar makes it easily into his XI as far as white-ball cricket is concerned and all he needs to do is perform at similar level in Test cricket to challenge the top players around the globe.

During a Q & A session on social media, Hogg was asked about his opinion on Babar and his reply read: “Love him. Look forward to when he travels to England and South Africa next. If he has success in those regions in Test cricket then he will be in the top three for all formats. White ball definitely in my best XI’s.”

Babar had a fine end to the 2019 season in red-ball cricket as he slammed 104 and 97 against Australia in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. Then, he cracked two centuries against Sri Lanka on home soil to take the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings. The 767 rating points that he accumulated was also his career-best in Test cricket.

“This year, I worked on improving the mistakes I made in the format and was able to overcome some of them which helped me make some runs,” Babar was quoted as saying by PTI. “The more you play the longer format, the more you understand the nuances of the game and find your way.”

“My innings in South Africa against Dale Steyn gave me great pleasure and confidence that I can get into the Test match zone.

“I also learned how to convert 60s and 70s into 100s, and then my century in Australia gave me confidence that I can make big runs in the format,” he added.