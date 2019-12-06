e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

From baby bowler to world-beater - Mumbai Indians’ birthday wish for Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the No. 1 ranked bowler in ODIs. Recovering from an injury that has kept him out of the game for some time, Bumrah is working on his strength and fitness under Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2019 15:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A file photo of Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session.
A file photo of Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session.(PTI)
         

The comments made by former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for Jasprit Bumrah wherein he termed the Indian pacer as a “baby bowler” created quite a stir on social media.

On Friday, Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians took a cheeky dig at the former Pakistan all-rounder and wished the Indian and MI pacer in a unique way. “From a ‘baby bowler’ to a world-beater,” tweeted MI while wishing Bumrah on his 26th birthday.

 

Bumrah is currently the No. 1 ranked bowler in ODIs. Recovering from an injury that has kept him out of the game for some time, Bumrah is working on his strength and fitness under Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam.

The lanky pacer missed the series against South Africa and Bangladesh due to a stress fracture, went through an assessment post the Diwali break which revealed that his recovery is on track and he is likely to be available for the New Zealand tour.

READ: ‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment

Razzaq in his interview to a Pakistani portal had said: “After having faced world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him. I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him.”

Following this, netizens, including some of former Indian cricketers, mercilessly trolled Razzaq for his comments.

tags
top news
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
HTLS: Netflix to invest Rs 3000 crore in Indian content, says Reed Hastings
HTLS: Netflix to invest Rs 3000 crore in Indian content, says Reed Hastings
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Praise for police,words of caution: Mixed reactions on Telangana encounter
Praise for police,words of caution: Mixed reactions on Telangana encounter
Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: Kartik, Bhumi make this comedy work
Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: Kartik, Bhumi make this comedy work
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveTelangana Rape caseAjit PawarUnnao rape survivorRahul GandhiHala movie reviewShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie reviewVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news