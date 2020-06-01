Gambhir, Afridi have to be sensible: Waqar Younis urges former cricketers to end differences

cricket

Former captain and Pakistan’s current bowling coach Waqar Younis urged former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir to calm down and behave sensibly on social media. Waqar, who has been observing the long-term feud between the former India opener and former the Pakistan all-rounder, said they should meet somewhere and sort out the differences as it has been going on for quite some time now.

Gambhir and Afridi were involved in a heated argument for the first time during an India vs Pakistan ODI at Kanpur in 2007. Since then the due have had a go at each other on multiple occasions.

The war words went to another level after the release of Afridi’s autobiography, in which the former Pakistan captain did not have some great words to say about Gambhir. The former India opener wasn’t the one back down as he too took to Twitter to lash out at Afridi.

The latest episode in the Gambhir-Afridi duel came when the Pakistan cricketer during his visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The banter between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down. It has been going on for way too long. My advice to them is to maybe catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down,” on “Q20”, a unique chat show presented by ‘GloFans’.

Waqar who formed a deadly partnership with Wasim Akram with the ball during his playing days further added, “In social media, if you carry on that, people are going to love it and people are enjoying it and that I feel that they both should be sensible and smart.”

The last time both the countries played a bilateral cricket series was back in 2012-13 post which the things went sour that eventually restricted India and Pakistan’s cricketing ties only to the ICC and Continental tournaments.

However, cricket lovers have always been very vocal about the resumption of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan and have urged the authorities not to mix sports and politics as it deprives the fans of this age-old fierce rivalry.

“If you go and ask people of both the countries on whether Pakistan and India should play each other, everyone, around 95% of them will agree, that cricket between these two should be played,” he said.

“Be it “Imran-Kapil Series” or “Independence Series” or whatever name we give to it, I think that it would be the biggest hit of the world. I think Pakistan India should play, and should play regularly to avoid depriving cricket lovers of India and Pakistan,” he added.

Waqar Younis further said, “I do see Pakistan and India playing bilateral series. I am not sure where though, but I hope it will be either in Pakistan or in India. You don’t want to see them playing in some other country because that’s where you want to see them. You want to see them playing in their own countries. But I definitely say that in the next few years, I would say, Pakistan India will be playing.”