Gambhir's management slammed for giving Sundar ‘only a cycle’ while ‘bike and Benz cars’ for who ‘can’t drive anything'

Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh has criticised the team management for their handling of Washington Sundar in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. Ramesh believes the all-rounder is being severely underutilised despite his multi-dimensional capabilities. Washington Sundar bowls during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Carrara.(AP)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramesh used a sharp metaphor to describe Sundar’s situation. “He can ride all the vehicles, yet he is given only a cycle in this series. Yet so many who can’t drive anything on the side are given bikes and Benz cars. Washington needs to be used better by India. They didn’t give him the ball last game, but made him bat up the order, and he delivered an incredible innings. Now, when finally given the ball in this game, he takes three wickets in eight balls,” said Ramesh.

Inconsistent role allocation

The criticism comes after a sequence of matches that highlighted the confusion over Sundar’s role. In the third T20I, he did not bowl a single over. However, he was promoted up the batting order. He responded with a match-winning knock of 49 not out off 23 balls.

In the fourth T20I, the team management held him back with the ball until the death overs. When finally called upon, Sundar delivered immediately by claiming three wickets in eight deliveries. His performance played a major role in India securing the 48-run victory.

Sundar’s T20I record justifies greater responsibility with both trades. He has a bowling average of just over 22 with an economy rate under seven, while his batting strike rate exceeds 130. These numbers suggest he should be a frontline all-rounder rather than a tactical afterthought.

Team balance under scrutiny

Ramesh’s critique extends beyond Sundar’s individual case. He questioned India’s overall approach and team balance ahead of the home T20 World Cup next year.

“India won mainly because of their bowling in the fourth T20I. We have a sensational bowling group to create a massive impact in the T20 World Cup. But the batting is more of a wait-and-watch. I don’t feel India has an intimidating batting line-up. It remains to be seen if the batting settles down before the World Cup,” Ramesh stated.

The former opener identified a clear duality in India’s current set-up. The bowling attack appears world-class and tournament-ready; however, the batting line-up remains unsettled and lacks the firepower expected from champion sides, as per his analysis.