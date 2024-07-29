Gautam Gambhir, BCCI left with critical 'sixth coach' decision as Morne Morkel set to join Team India next month: Report
Morne Morkel is set to join Team India as the side's bowling coach next month.
It seems Morne Morkel is coming to Team India, after all. After significant speculations over India's next bowling coach since Paras Mhambrey's departure following the T20 World Cup last month, the former South African pacer is set to join the Indian dressing room next month when India takes on Bangladesh in a two-Test series.
According to Cricbuzz, Morkel will join forces with head coach Gautam Gambhir, who began his stint with a commanding T20I series win over Sri Lanka on Sunday. It was earlier reported that Morkel would join the Indian camp for the tour to the Island nation, but the Proteas great travelled back home to attend to his father's health.
In Sri Lanka, Sairaj Bahutule is currently part of the Indian team management as a bowling coach, a decision taken with regard to spin-friendly surfaces in the country. It is unclear whether Bahutule will stay with the side following Morkel's potential arrival; the South African doesn't hold particular expertise in spin-bowling assistance. With five of India's Tests in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle to take place in home conditions, it will be interesting to see whether the team management would stick with Bahutule or transition to the star former South African pacer.
If Bahutule retains his position, the team's coaching staff will be extensive, including head coach Gambhir, two assistant coaches (Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate), bowling coach Morne Morkel, fielding coach T Dilip, and a spin bowling coach. This totals six coaches, raising concerns about whether the coaching staff may be excessively large.
Morkel was associated with the Pakistan men's team as its fast bowling coach during the ODI World Cup last year and had a stint with Lucknow Super Giants in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.
India off to bright start under Gambhir
The duo of Gambhir and newly-appointed T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made a solid start to their respective stints, clinching an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. In a rain-hit second T20I on Sunday, India outclassed their opponents, chasing down a reduced 78-run target in just 6.3 overs.
