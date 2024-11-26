Gautam Gambhir informs BCCI he has to return home because of 'personal reasons' after India win Perth Test: Report

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will be flying back home from Australia on Tuesday due to 'personal reasons'. As per a report in the Indian Express, the former India opening batter is expected to rejoin the team before the start of the second Test, which begins in Adelaide on December 6. After winning the first game of the five-match series by 295 runs in Perth, the visitors will now travel to Canberra on Wednesday to play a two-day pink-ball tour game. India's team coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (AFP)

The two-day practice game against the Prime Minister's XI is slated to begin on Saturday, November 30. As of now, it is not known whether the head coach will oversee the proceedings for the tour game or not.

In the absence of Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team's support staff, comprising assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, bowling coach Morne Morkel and fielding coach T Dilip, will be overseeing training sessions in consultation with captain Rohit Sharma.

"Gambhir has informed us that he will be travelling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test. He has cited personal reasons and the BCCI has accepted his request," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Rohit Sharma lands in Australia

Rohit Sharma who missed the opening Perth Test after the birth of his second child, arrived in Australia on Sunday. He was seen seated alongside Gambhir in the dressing room on Day 4 of the opening Test, which saw India registering a memorable win by 295 runs.

During the lunch break on Day 4, Rohit Sharma was seen practicing with a pink ball in the nets, and the same was covered by former Australia batter David Warner, who was doing commentary for Fox Cricket.

The BCCI also shared a video of Rohit hitting the ball cleanly in the nets.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma's practice, David Warner said, "And just during the lunch break here at the nets, we’ve got captain of India Rohit Sharma, who’s just arrived in the country."

"He is looking nice and sharp against his fellow countrymen here in the nets. We’ve got a few of the Indian fast bowlers bowling towards the captain ahead of the pink ball Test match starting the 6th of December in Adelaide. As we just see there Mukesh Kumar sending down a nice delivery. But it’s great to see the captain here and we’re looking forward to seeing him back out on the park here on Australian soil," he added.

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, India will now look to march ahead in the series. Both the teams will now square off in the day-night Test.