As India gear up for a must-win clash at The Oval in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, head coach Gautam Gambhir finds himself under increasing scrutiny. With England leading the five-match series 2-1, a loss in the final Test would not only hand India their third successive Test series defeat but also cast serious doubts over Gambhir's long-term future at the helm. India head coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during practice (Action Images via Reuters)

Former England captain Michael Atherton didn’t mince words when assessing the pressure on the Indian setup. Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, Atherton said, “Well, they've lost two series in a row. They lost at home to New Zealand 3-0, and they lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. If they lose this series, then yeah, he's under pressure as a coach.”

For a team with India's resources and cricketing depth, patience often runs thin. The stakes are not just about salvaging a series but about meeting sky-high expectations that come with the job.

“India, with all their resources, their population strength, they're not a team that people are patient with. They're expected to win every time they walk onto the park. So three Test series defeats in a row would be a problem for him,” Atherton added.

Gambhir's tenure

Gambhir, who took over the reins in what many saw as a bold, results-driven appointment, had a see-saw tenure with India, achieving successes in white-ball cricket but failing to make a mark in Tests. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the side won the Champions Trophy earlier this year but also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. Before that, India faced a whitewash at home against New Zealand.

Adding to the inconsistency on the field is the off-field friction that erupted on the eve of the Oval Test. Tensions flared between Gambhir and Kennington Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis, reportedly over denied access to inspect the pitch from close quarters. The altercation has only added fuel to an already simmering contest, with India desperate to level the series and England aiming to close it out in style.